Joe Rogan Backs Arman Tsarukyan for UFC Lightweight Title Shot

UFC commentator Joe Rogan backed top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan to get the next title shot at 155 lbs.

Tsarukyan brutally knocked out Mauricio Ruffy in the first round of their UFC 331 lightweight co-main event bout to pick up his sixth straight win inside the Octagon.

The fact that Tsarukyan beat Ruffy at his own game and knocked him out was beyond impressive and, in Rogan’s view, should guarantee he gets the next UFC lightweight title shot.

Joe Rogan Wants Arman Tsarukyan to Get Title Shot

Speaking on the UFC 331 broadcast, Rogan made it clear that he believes Tsarukyan should be next in line to fight UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

“Get that man a title fight. There’s nothing else to say. That is, right there, the No. 1 contender in the world. No ifs, ands or buts about it. That guy just made a statement,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“He knocked Ruffy into the shadow realm with two elbows. Just spectacular. I can’t remember the last time someone standing elbow KO’d someone.”

Dana White Hasn’t Committed to Giving Arman Tsarukyan the Title Shot

While Rogan thinks that Tsarukyan should 100% get the next title shot at 155 lbs, UFC president Dana White has yet to commit to giving it to him.

White said Tsarukyan has put himself in a good position to contend for the belt, but he has also said that it will ultimately depend on what Gaethje wants to do; if he retires, it would obviously create a vacant title opportunity for two of the top lightweights in the UFC.

The other two options for Gaethje are rematches against Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett, two fighters that the champ beat this year. But it doesn’t make a lot of sense to book rematches when there’s an elite fighter like Tsarukyan out there who is more than deserving of fighting for the belt.

We will have to wait and see what the UFC ultimately decides to do, but Tsarukyan has put himself in an amazing spot right now after knocking out Ruffy to fight for the lightweight title in his next fight.