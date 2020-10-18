Joe Rogan’s Big Reaction: ‘Really Satisfying to See’

On Saturday night, top featherweights met in the main event of UFC Fight Island 6 to battle for the next shot at champion Alexander Volkanovski. Brian “T-City” Ortega put on a master-class striking performance, defeating “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, by dominant unanimous decision.

It was T-City’s first time back inside the Octagon since losing a title bid against then-champ Max Holloway in December 2018 and he looked better than ever. And with the victory, Ortega is the likely next opponent for Volkanovski’s second championship defense.

One viewer who is very impressed with Ortega is UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. Because the past few cards have happened in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Rogan has not been a part of an event since UFC 252 in August when it took place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas. Rogan does not work international shows for the promotion.

However, that did not stop him from praising the top featherweight. On Sunday, Rogan took to Instagram, sharing a picture of Ortega throwing a left hook at The Korean Zombie, writing:

Congrats to [Brian Ortega] for an excellent victory and a clear statement that he’s used the time off to improve and reach a whole new level. I have always been a fan, but to watch him show such clear improvement over a dangerous contender was really satisfying to see. One of the great things about this sport is watching fighters improve and make adjustments. This victory was an excellent example of that.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

After the Fight, Volkanovski Reacted to Ortega’s Win

During a media scrum earlier in the week, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the winner of Ortega and The Korean Zombie would receive the next featherweight title shot. Volkanovski is coming off his first title defense, defeating Max Holloway by decision for the second time in a row.

Volkanovski and Holloway met in July for their rematch and the champion edged the fight by split decision. However, many viewers scored the match for Holloway and there were calls by some for another immediate rematch.

But, Volkanovski is ready to move on from Holloway for now. And the champ was anticipating the fight between Ortega and The Korean Zombie. After T-City got his hand raised on Saturday night, Volkanovski took to Twitter, writing, “Finally we have some direction in this division, get in there and take that #1 spot….that’s all I wanted!!”

Finally we have some direction in this division, get in there and take that #1 spot….that’s all I wanted!! #ufcfightisland6 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 18, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ortega Earned His Fifth Decision Victory in His MMA Career

Before fighting Holloway in December 2018, T-City was undefeated in his professional career. After defeating The Korean Zombie, Ortega improved his record to 15-1 with one no contest.

He has three victories via KO or TKO, seven by submission and five by decision. Ortega is 8-1-1 in the UFC and has earned four performance bonuses.

READ NEXT: UFC Star’s Savage Promise: ‘I’m Gonna Ruin Your Life’