Joe Rogan Reacts to Iconic KO [WATCH]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has achieved plenty of iconic knockouts during his UFC career, but none was more important than his first-round destruction of Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. McGregor stopped Aldo in just 13 seconds in that fight to capture the Brazilian’s UFC featherweight championship.

You can re-watch the iconic knockout below alongside UFC announcer Joe Rogan’s priceless call of the exciting action from cageside. Rogan is at a loss for words, yet that doesn’t hold him back from capturing the excitement of the moment for viewers around the world.

UFC Superstar Returns at UFC 257

McGregor returns to action Saturday against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is a rematch of a featherweight contest from 2014 that saw McGregor stop the American in less than two minutes.

Both fighters expect to win the rematch, and the winner will likely be involved in some even bigger fights later this year in UFC’s stacked lightweight division.

If you’re not on the hype train yet about UFC 257, watch this video clip below and get with it.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

UFC 257 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The main event of UFC 257 features Poirier welcoming back McGregor to action for the first time in over a year. It’s one of the most important fights of the year, and it’s the perfect way for the UFC to kick off its 2021 schedule.

Before the fame, before the gold, before anyone else believed… Conor McGregor did.@arielhelwani narrates @TheNotoriousMMA’s rise from nothing, to something, to everything. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/o7olse5O9d — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2021

The co-main event of the card is also an important lightweight battle. The UFC 257 co-feature will see the ever-dangerous Dan Hooker taking on three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in the American’s first UFC fight.

There are plenty of other important fights on the card, too. You can see the entire main card listed below.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Who Will Win UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2?

Did you miss Bleacher Report’s predictions for UFC 257?

All three Bleacher Report MMA writers picked all five main card winners, and there were lots of disagreements about most of the fights.

The winners I predicted for that piece at Bleacher Report were Amanda Ribas, Ottman Azaitar, Jessica Eye, Chandler, and McGregor.

But be sure to read that story over at Bleacher Report to read what the other writers’ picks were, too, especially the one that picked Poirier to spring the upset over McGregor.

We’re three days away from #UFC257 Make your pick! — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2021

About the main event, I wrote, “McGregor is more talented and has a serious power advantage, but Poirier is one of the toughest and most complete UFC fighters in the sport today. Comparing the last three years reveals the American has been way more active against much more elite competition. McGregor still has enough to beat Poirier, but it won’t be near as fast and easy as many people seem to expect.”

I like McGregor to win the fight, but I expect the durable Poirier to last the distance and give McGregor way more problems than most people seem to be expecting.

