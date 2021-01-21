Top Moments from UFC 257 Presser: ‘Book It, I’m In!’ [WATCH]

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 takes place on January 23 in Abu Dhabi, and the fighters sat together on Thursday for a press conference to discuss the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2021. The main event features the return of UFC superstar Conor McGregor against top-rated lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Heavy gathered the biggest and most important moments from that presser for you to watch below. McGregor said, “Book it, I’m in!”, and much more happened, too.

Find out what all that’s about below.

The Stare Down: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

McGregor and Poirier’s face-off was as intense as they come, especially from UFC president Dana White’s vantage point.

"You know what it is in there. We both know."@TheNotoriousMMA's words to Dustin Poirier during their first face-off for #UFC257 🥶 (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/yc1cKR3t3f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2021

The long-distance view was just as exciting.

‘Motivated’ McGregor: ‘You Know What Lives On? Highlights.”

McGregor briefly retired for the third time in the last four years in 2020, but the UFC superstar promised he was more motivated than ever right now.

McGregor indicated he doesn’t fight for money or belts. He fights to create highlights.

"All the money, all the belts, all everything, that comes and that goes. You know what lives on? Highlights."@TheNotoriousMMA says he's motivated as ever and "only getting started." #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/XOCSGPQcCx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2021

The Good Fight: McGregor Makes Good On His Word

Remember McGregor’s promise to donate $1 million to his opponent’s charity organization in Louisiana?

During the presser on Thursday, Poirier advised McGregor was true to his word about making that donation to The Good Fight Foundation, and that the paperwork had already been started.

The competitive fire is still there, but so is the respect.@TheNotoriousMMA and @DustinPoirier will share the Octagon, some hot sauce, and a vision for the donation discussed back in October. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/mI8FBmzHvu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2021

UFC 257: Lightweight Tournament?

Perhaps the most interesting thing that happened though was when one of the journalists in Abu Dhabi asked each of the four lightweight fighters on the main card if they were down to compete in a lightweight tournament to fill the basically vacated UFC lightweight championship.

That’s something that’s been suggested so many times by now and makes so much sense that one wonders why the UFC hasn’t moved forward with it yet.

McGregor said, “Book it, I’m in!”

The other three fighters also agreed, even though Dan Hooker didn’t quite understand the question.

"Book it! I'm in!" 🏆@TheNotoriousMMA and the lightweights are in for the @Peety_Editor lightweight tournament! So's @DantheHangman once he got past the accent! 😅#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/YLU3S1DIqW — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 21, 2021

Thrilling Co-Main Event Action

Speaking of the co-main event, Hooker is welcoming three-time Bellator champ Michael Chandler into the mix in an incredibly exciting and important UFC lightweight bout at UFC 257.

Even McGregor and Poirier seemed hyped about the showdown.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The main event features No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Poirier welcoming UFC superstar McGregor back to UFC action for the first time in over a year. It’s a rematch of a featherweight bout from 2014, and both fighters believe they’re primed to win at UFC 257

The co-main event features Hooker vs. Chandler.

It’s the first big UFC pay-per-view fight of 2021, and Heavy on UFC has you covered with all the latest news and information.

