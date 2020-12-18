UFC’s Joe Rogan on Star: ‘Not a Chance in the F****** World’

YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul has created a few enemies in the MMA community, including Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis. A day after Paul challenged McGregor to a boxing match, Paul shared a video of himself driving up to Danis who was doing an interview with ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub.

Paul and Danis have a history of going back and forth online, challenging each other and talking trash. In the video, Paul, along with his crew, threw water balloons and toilet paper rolls at Danis before driving off. The video went viral on social media and you can see it below:

The “Problem Child” has a boxing record of 2-0 with two finishes and he wants to compete with Danis inside a boxing ring. Danis is a Brazilin jiu-jitsu blackbelt and has a mixed martial artist record of 2-0 with both victories coming via submission.

During episode No. 1580 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan spoke with comedian Andrew Schulz about the incident between Paul and Danis, wondering why the Problem Child didn’t get out of the truck.

“Dillon Danis ran up to him and [Paul] sped away,” Rogan said. “Why didn’t he get out and fight him?”

Rogan said that if the two got into it, Danis would submit Paul with ease.

“Let me tell you something,” Rogan continued. “If Dillon Danis gets ahold of you, either your arm’s broken, you’re getting your neck strangled off, your head’s getting popped like a zit, he’s going to rip your knees apart. There’s not a chance in the f****** world.”

Rogan praised Danis’ Brazilian jiu-jitsu abilities, saying that he is a “world-class grappler” at the “top of the food chain.”

“If [Paul] likes to talk s*** about Dillon Danis, I think it would be hilarious if they had an MMA match.”

Schulz then said that Paul only wants to box Danis, not fight in an MMA bout. “That’s why he ran away from Dillon,” Rogan said. “Because if there’s no boxing gloves, if Dillon grabs you, it’s a whole different world, son.”

If the two boxed, Rogan said Danis might be able to defeat Paul but he is unsure. “That’s not his world, he’s not an elite boxer,” Rogan said.

Jake Paul's Troll Tactics, Nate Robinson KOThis clip is taken from the Joe Rogan Experience #1580 with Andrew Schulz. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7kpH4PkgpV5HnlnxXcbQeO?si=l0_NnflbTcKvC_49-RIVAg 2020-12-18T16:34:01Z

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Rogan Was Impressed With Paul’s Boxing Performance Against Robinson

Paul boxed NBA point guard and three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson in the co-main event of Triller’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. last month. Paul knocked Robinson down multiple times before earning a crushing KO in the second round.

Although Rogan doesn’t believe Paul would last in an MMA match against Danis, he praised the Problem Child’s boxing performance against Robinson.

“You can’t sleep on that kid,” Rogan said. “That kid can f****** crack. When you look at how he knocked out Nate Robinson, that short hand that he threw was very skillful. That was a real punch, it was perfectly placed. He can hit hard.”

Rogan spoke about the fight-ending sequence when Paul knocked out Nate Robinson.

“That was in the middle of a wild brawl where Nate Robinson was trying to take his head off and it was kind of unorthodox, right?” Rogan continued. “It’s dangerous because Nate is super strong, he’s a crazy athlete winging punches at him. So [Paul] has to figure his way through a maze of bombs heading his way and he clips him.”

“He’s a skillful boxer,” Rogan said. “He really is, like legitimately skillful. I mean, he’s not world-class right now, but he is 23 years old.”

“If he decides to dedicate himself to actually being a boxer and spends all of his time boxing than talking s*** and doing podcasts, you f****** never know,” Rogan continued. “He might go a long way. He obviously can perform under pressure, he obviously has legitimate power, he’s got legitimate skill and he’s dedicated.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Michael Bisping Slams Ex-Champ: ‘Now He’s Sparring Girls’