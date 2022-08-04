UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Theorizes Jeffrey Epstein Was a Spy for CIA or Mossad

UFC commentator Joe Rogan insinuated Jeffrey Epstein to be a spy for the CIA or Mossad.

In an episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the UFC color commentator shared his theory about the deceased billionaire pedophile. He surmised that Epstein, his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, and their child-sex trafficking ring could have all been a front for some special operations carried out by the CIA or Israeli Mossad to get critical information that could compromise the rich, and powerful men.

Rogan hosted fellow comedian Whitney Cummings to promote her new comedy special “Jokes” on the Friday show. They started discussing the disgraced financier Epstein and his links to high-profile institutes and organizations, such as Harvard.

Rogan said (ht Mediaite), “Well, he definitely donated some money to science. You know, but I had a conversation with a scientist who didn’t buy into that Epstein stuff and wouldn’t go to the meetings and stuff like that. And he said, he was really shocked at how little money he actually donated.”

“Interesting,” Cummings replied.

“He goes, ‘It wasn’t that much money.’ He goes, it was really like, ‘he was more than that.’ He was bringing them to parties. Like it was an intelligence operation,” Rogan said. “Whoever was running it, whether it was, the Mossad or whether it was a CIA or whether it was a combination of both — it was an intelligence operation. They were bringing in people and compromising them.”

“And then when they would compromise them, they would use, you know, whatever they had on them to influence their opinions and the way they expressed those opinions,” he added. “And I don’t know why they would want to do that with scientists, which is really strange to me.”

“Epstein’s like, ‘I need you to do a study about how 15 year old girls are adults. They’re more mature than we thought,” Cummings joked. “But if a scientist donates, I’m sorry, if a rich person donates to a scientist, do they have any ability to weigh in or they’re just like I get no decisions about how this money spent.”

“I don’t know. I mean, I would imagine the money goes — like if you have a research grant and say like, you’re working on a cure for leukemia or something like that, you know, you find established scientists that are working on this thing, and then you allocate money so that they can work on projects, whether or not the person who donates the money has any influence on how that money is spent — I doubt it. I highly doubt I don’t, I don’t think legitimate scientists would adhere to that,” Rogan replied.

“I know that just my, you know, if you’re shooting an independent movie that has investors, Russian investors, Saudi investors, like you have to hang out with them,” Cummings revealed.

“Really?” Rogan said confused.

“Oh yeah,” Cummings reiterated, “They’re at video village. Like it’s kind of the — it’s like you have to flirt with them.”

Rogan Faced Criticism for His Work at UFC 277

This past Saturday, one of the most highly-anticipated rematches of all time between former UFC women’s bantamweight title holder Julianna Pena and the reigning division queen Amanda Nunes went down at UFC 277. Nunes reclaimed her throne as the double-champ after dethroning Pena by unanimous decision.

Considering how Nunes faded early in their first encounter, their second outing could not have been more different. Pena was knocked down a record three times during the second round and was on the verge of being finished on numerous occasions.

While most saw the fight to be an absolutely dominant performance for Nunes, Rogan was criticized for his commentary work during the main event along with Daniel Cormier. They were bashed for trying to make the bout appear closer than it was, favoring Pena over “The Lioness” so it seemed more competitive.

Harvard Accepted More Than $9 Million From Epstein

Following Epstein’s demise, investigations confirmed his ties with several universities and well-respected academics after his 2008 conviction in Florida for sex crimes.

The New York Post reported, “In 2020, Harvard found that the university accepted more than $9 million from Epstein during the decade leading up to his 2008 sex crimes conviction in Florida state court, but barred him from making further donations after that point.

“It concluded that Epstein visited the Cambridge, Mass., campus more than 40 times after his conviction, including as recently as 2018. Martin Nowak, a Harvard professor who had close ties to Epstein and who allegedly gave him an office on campus, was disciplined by the school.”