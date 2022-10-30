Notable Name Demolishes Jake Paul for Only Boxing ‘Geriatric’ Former UFC Fighters

Social media superstar Jake Paul picked up a win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, however some haven’t given “The Problem Child” credit, including John Fury.

Fury is the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Paul’s rival and fellow boxer, Tommy Fury. And the Englishman gave a harsh take on “The Problem Child” after Paul earned his third boxing win over a former mixed martial arts champion.

Paul met Silva, 47, inside the ring for Showtime PPV and won the bout via unanimous decision after knocking down “The Spider” in the eighth and final round.

“If any of my sons was fifty years old and doing that, I’d say ‘Listen, have a day off, give your head a wobble,’” Fury said (h/t MMA Mania). “‘Alls you’re going to do is make a fool of yourself and entertainment for other people. You’re making the other man that’s useless look good.’”

Fury then predicted that his son, Tommy, would take out Paul with the “first right hand that he throws.”

“Jake Paul can’t fight,” he continued. “[Tommy] will knock Jake Paul out with one punch. And I’ll say it now on camera: Jake Paul will get knocked out with the first right hand that he throws, and I’ll put money on it.”

Fury Sr. Ripped Paul for Boxing ‘Hand-Picked Geriatric’ Fighters

He then compared Paul’s mantel (6-0) to Tommy’s 8-0 professional boxing record.

“This man [Tommy] is fighting here, at least he’s a proper fighter,” he said. “He trains as a boxer. All he’s fighting, he’s had seven pro fights against proper opposition. Not some hand-picked geriatric that needs a Zimmer frame [walker] to get in the ring.”

Along with Silva, Paul boasts two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which includes a KO in December. Further, The Problem Child starched ex-ONE and Bellator 170-pound champion Ben Askren via first-round TKO in April 2021.

At the time of their respective bouts, Woodley was 39 and Askren was 36. Also, when Paul knocked out former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, Robinson was 36.

Paul and “TNT” have been scheduled to box twice, however Fury pulled out of the match both times. They were originally set to duel in December 2021, but TNT dropped out with a “bacterial chest infection and broken rib,” per the BBC.

The Problem Child and TNT were then scheduled to box at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past summer, but Fury couldn’t fly into the United States from England due to a Homeland Security issue, which ultimately canceled the bout.

Fury is 23 years old.

Tommy Fury Said He Wanted to Fight Paul Next Year Should The Problem Child Beat Silva

Tommy Fury recently took to social media to state that should Paul get past Silva, he wanted to “smash” Paul’s “face in” next year.

“So, this is a very, very special good-luck message to me best bud, Jake Paul,” he said in an Instagram story ahead of Saturday night’s fight. “Make sure you get the job done tonight, mate, so I can see you next year and smash all the front of your face in.

“Take it easy, guys. May the best man win. Good luck, god bless.”

After the win, Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani inside the ring and called out two names: ex-UFC superstar Nate Diaz and top pound-for-pound boxer Canelo Alvarez.