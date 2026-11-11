Jon Anik Re-Signs With UFC

The UFC announced on Wednesday that it has signed lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik to a long-term contract extension.

Anik has been with the UFC since 2011 and has been the promotion’s lead play-by-play announcer since 2017.

Now, he has inked a long-term contract extension, keeping him in his role with the UFC going forward.

UFC Re-Signs Jon Anik

In a press release, the UFC confirmed it has re-signed Anik to a long-term contract.

“Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: SKYD) and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a long-term extension with veteran play-by-play commentator Jon Anik. Anik has been with UFC for 15 years and has become one of the most recognizable voices in the organization’s history. He will continue his role as the lead voice of the UFC broadcast on Paramount+, beginning with UFC 334: GANE vs HOKIT taking place in Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 14,” the UFC’s statement read.

“A former ESPN anchor and ESPN Radio host, Anik first signed with the UFC in 2011 as a play-by-play commentator for UFC on FOX, FX, FS1/FS2 and FUEL TV broadcasts. In 2017, he advanced to the primary play-by-play duties for the promotion’s biggest events and has maintained the role ever since, calling many of the biggest fights and most significant moments in UFC history, including landmark events and championship bouts around the world.”

Jon Anik Reacts to Signing Long-Term Deal With the UFC

In a statement, Anik shared his reaction to signing a long-term deal with the UFC.

“I am beyond grateful for these last 15 years with the UFC. I’ve had the chance to learn from and work with so many talented people. There is no live production team in all of television that I would rather go to bat for and I will never take this seat for granted. Eternal thanks to the MMA athletes, who fight and train so hard and allow so many of us fans to work in the sport we love. I am so excited to be a part of what this monster organization does moving forward,” Anik said in a statement.