Jon Jones Reveals if Door is Open to UFC Return

UFC legend Jon Jones says he is open to a return to the Octagon, as he is not ruling out taking another fight in the UFC.

Jones has not fought since November 2024, when he defeated Stipe Miocic to defend the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 309 for the first time. But he later vacated his belt and retired from MMA due to injuries.

Still, at age 38 (39 on July 19), Jones remains in the drug testing pool, so a return to the Octagon can’t be completely ruled out, especially if the matchmakers offer him the right matchup.

Jon Jones Open to UFC Comeback

Speaking to the Ring Magazine in a new interview, Jones confirmed he is open to fighting again if the right opportunity presents itself.

“When it comes to me actually fighting anyone, I just keep the door open. I’m still in the UFC’s testing pool. I get drug tested, blood tested all the time. I’m living vicariously through my buddy Gable Steveson right now. I tell everybody that. Being backstage, being around the fans, seeing that passion, being in the training gym, I get to do it all over again through Gable. So, I’m giving him my absolute best, teaching him everything I know about the sport, and that’s been really fulfilling for me,” Jones said (via MMAFighting.com).

“The door is open (to a UFC comeback). Like I said, I’m still in that drug-testing pool. I’m just allowing time to fly by by focusing on somebody else. I feel like if I get that calling, maybe from the higher powers, that kind of tugging, then I’m going to have to answer that call. But right now, I feel like I’m in the right place, which is serving someone else.”

Jones Not Interested in Fighting Oleksandr Usyk

While Jones said he is open to a UFC return, one fight that he has zero interest in is a boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk, even though Usyk recently said that he would be interesting challenging Jones inside the boxing ring.

“No, not at all. Usyk is Usyk, man. He’s one of the absolute GOATs of boxing, of heavyweight boxing. I also am aware that he does wrestling, and wrestling has been a heavy part of his training for years. It’s probably why he’s so dominant in the clinch. If he’d like to test his total combat skills, I would oblige him in that. But to handicap myself by only using my hands, that’s not the world that I come from,” Jones said.

“Out of all of the heavyweight boxers, I do see Usyk having the highest potential at making it competitive, but I am no boxer, and I don’t consider Usyk to be a complete fighter. I think the world knows what would happen if we were locked in the same room, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Will Jones actually fight again? It remains to be seen. But if it happens, look for it to be inside the UFC Octagon rather than inside the boxing ring.