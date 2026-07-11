Jon Jones Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

UFC legend Jon Jones, whom many consider the greatest MMA fighter of all time, shared his prediction for the UFC 329 main event.

As the MMA GOAT, Jones’ opinion on fights matters. With him being in Las Vegas for teammate Gable Steveson’s debut at UFC 329, Jones caught up with the UFC on Paramount+ and shared his prediction for the main event.

Jon Jones Shares Prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

When asked to predict McGregor vs. Holloway 2, here’s what Jones said.

“I think Max is probably going to win just cause he’s been more active. I don’t know (if he finishes the fight), but I’m rooting for both of them to have a good time,” Jones said.

Final Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Betting Odds

With McGregor vs. Holloway 2 just a day away now, here are the final betting odds for the bout with less than 24 hours to go.

Max Holloway -240

Conor McGregor +205

As you can see from these odds, Holloway is a pretty significant favorite to get his hand raised in the UFC 329 main event. At one point, the line got closer to 2-to-1, but some late money has come in on Holloway with the fight getting nearer.

As Jones noted, Holloway has been far more active in recent years, so that gives him a huge advantage in this fight over McGregor, who has not fought in five years since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

That being said, McGregor does possess the ultimate X-factor, which is his ability to KO his foe with just one punch. He is one of the most powerful knockout artists in UFC history, so don’t at all be surprised if he lands a huge bomb in this one and knocks Holloway out as the underdog.

But overall, Holloway is the favorite for a reason, as he is just the more well-rounded MMA fighter, younger, and far more active, as Jones said.

Then again, it’s MMA, and crazy things happen in this sport all the time. We are just one sleep away now from finding out what happens in this huge fight.