Jon Jones Answers ‘Fight, Kill or Friend’ Using 3 UFC Stars

On Thursday, a fan asked former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to choose who he’d rather fight, kill or befriend, picking between some of his biggest UFC rivals.

The three options for Jones were current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier and three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.

“Bones” has fought DC twice, Sonnen once, and has gone back and forth on social media with Adesanya for the past year.

At UFC 159, Jones made his fifth title defense, finishing Sonnen in the first round via TKO. Although they were cordial going into the fight, their relationship has decayed over the years, with “The American Gangster” and Bones both taking shots at each other occasionally using their platforms.

In one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history, Jones fought Cormier twice, first defeating him via unanimous decision at UFC 182 for his eighth title defense. They rematched when Cormier was the 205-pound champion at UFC 214 and Bones knocked him out in the third round. However, the bout was overturned to a no-contest after Jones failed a drug test, leading to Cormier being reinstated as champion.

Bones responded to the fan’s question, writing, “Izzy could be my little bro because fighting him would just be unfair. DC would be a goner if he ever spit in my face, and I’d have [a] fight [with] Sonnen again because who doesn’t love easy money.”

Jones deleted the tweet shortly after. See a screenshot below:

Jones Is Preparing For His Heavyweight Debut

Bones vacated his 205-pound bout in August 2020, months after defending it against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February. And after the move, Jones announced he was making the move up to the heavyweight division.

“Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship,” Jones tweeted on August 17. “It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.”

“Just had a really positive conversation with @Ufc,” Jones tweeted. “Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavy weight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins.”

For his first opponent, it will likely be whoever exits UFC 260’s main event as champion.

UFC 260 Features a Heavyweight Title Rematch Between Stipe Miocic & Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has confirmed on multiple occasions that Jones will receive an immediate title fight against the winner of the next heavyweight title fight. Champion Stipe Miocic is set to defend his belt against No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 for a second time.

When they fought a few years ago, then-champ Miocic defeated “The Predator” with a commanding unanimous decision.

UFC 260 goes down on March 27 via ESPN+ PPV.

