Jon Jones to Fighter: ‘F****** With Me Is Bad For Your Health’

On Saturday afternoon, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took aim at his advisary, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“Bones” has been locked in a war of words with Adesanya since “The Last Stylebender” defended his middleweight strap at UFC 253 on September 26.

Both fighters have expressed interest in fighting each other and hopefully fans will see it sometime in 2021.

Until they fight, fans will likely be witnesses of a Twitter feud that lasts for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, Bones went on a rant directed at The Last Stylebender, telling the fighter that “f****** with me is bad for your health.”

Read Jones’ fiery Twitter chain below:

Commenting on a recent interview Adesanya took part in, Bones tweeted, “After watching that interview, I feel like Mount Rushmore. Never realized the role I play in some peoples lives.”

On Adesanya’s head coach, Eugene Bareman, having an influence on who Adesanya fights next, Jones tweeted, “Don’t be so mentally weak that you wait on other people to tell you what you can and cannot do. The sky is the limit, let God be your possibility Manager.”

Jones wrote, “Sad when you see a person so motivated by hate.. no wonder hes seeing Someone for his mental state, that s**** not sustainable.”

When asked by a fan to appear on their podcast, Jones tweeted, “Doing interviews every week are for people who feel like they need to be heard. I’m way more constant getting out and getting after it. Living Blessed speaks for itself.”

On the interview, Bones continued, “Interviewer: ‘what’s your learning style, do you like reading, audiobooks?’ Confused child: ‘I like to call my learning style look-See-do.’ No wonder his inner circle is trying to keep him far away from me. His admiration is real, he’s allowed it to turn into an unhealthy hate.”

Jones tweeted, “Take a page from [Daniel Cormier] and leave the Jon Jones chapter alone. You’ll find yourself more happy. I don’t lose easy.. F****** with me is bad for your health.”

He continued, “I’m far from a saint, far from perfect. But at least I have an idea. I couldn’t imagine thinking there was nothing after life. Id feel so hopeless. Things would feel so pointless.”

