Jon Jones Fires Back at ‘Tiny’ UFC Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes

UFC superstar Jon Jones has fired shots right back at heavyweight Curtis Blaydes for his take on how Jones would fare in a potential showdown with Stipe Miocic.

Former light heavyweight champion Jones has remained on the sidelines for over two years since his last outing against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Feb. 2020. He’s been looking to move up a weight class and has been linked to a potential bout with former heavyweight king Miocic.

Ahead of his upcoming fight with Tom Aspinall this Saturday at UFC London, the number fourth-ranked contender Blaydes gave his breakdown of a contest between Jones and Miocic. In a recent appearance on “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” he backed Miocic to defeat Jones:

“Jon, he hasn’t shown that one-punch knockout power,” Blaydes explained. “He brings a lot to the table, but the biggest thing he doesn’t have is the power. I think that’s always the equalizer.”

“I would pick Stipe to win this. Just because he’s been in five-round heavyweight fights multiple times and he’s shown one-punch power when he knocked out Fabricio [Werdum], when he knocked out Alistair [Overeem],” he added. “His punches are going to hurt more than the punches of a Jon Jones. That’s just what I think. I think it could go either way.” (ht Damon Martin/MMA Fighting)

Jones issued a response on July 21 to Blaydes, tweeting: “Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous.”

“Bones” followed up with another tweet, saying, “Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work.”

Blaydes Will Face Aspinall at UFC London

Coming off a strong knockout win over Chris Daukaus at UFC on ESPN 33 in March, Blaydes will go into the bout this Saturday looking to extend his win streak to three. He had defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the prior contest by a unanimous decision.

“Razor” racked up a four-fight win streak before his knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in Feb. 2021, a feat he achieved twice having done the same earlier until a clash with the reigning UFC champion Francis Nganouu derailed his run.

Blaydes has notable wins over opponents, including Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Mark Hunt. The 31-year-old Illinois native believes it’ll be a short night’s work to dispatch Aspinall at UFC London on July 23 at O2 Arena.

Jones Expected To Make His Debut at Heavyweight Against Miocic

The 35-year-old is expected to take on the greatest heavyweight in the history of the UFC for his first outing at heavyweight. Miocic holds the record for the most title fight wins in the division of six.

Jones is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. UFC president Dana White had recently stated Jones was ready to go and waiting on Miocic to solidify the matchup.

“Bones” has reportedly bulked up to a massive 265 lbs, a far cry from his light heavyweight days of 205 lb. He will likely be back inside the octagon by the end of the year.