Jon Jones Proposes New Fight While Francis Ngannou Is Out: ‘I’m Game’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in fighting another heavyweight besides champion Francis Ngannou.

“Bones” is preparing to make his debut north of 205 pounds, and he’s said on multiple occasions that he plans on fighting in 2022. Jones is eyeing a title shot, however with “The Predator” out with a knee injury and undergoing a contract battle with the UFC, Jones is apparently ready to pivot to Stipe Miocic.

Miocic is viewed by many as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, and a match-up with Jones has been a fan’s dream for a while.

Taking to Twitter on February 4, 2022, Bones tweeted: “The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game.”

The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 4, 2022

There has been discussion in the MMA community about a potential clash between Jones and Miocic. And considering Ngannou won’t be fighting any time soon, there have been calls for another interim title to be introduced, and for Jones and Miocic to fight for it.

