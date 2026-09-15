Jon Jones & Islam Makhachev Trade Jabs on Social Media

UFC legends Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev traded jabs on social media after the latter accused the former of doping.

Makhachev recently did an interview with Ushatayka, where he said that Jones’ win streak is tainted due to previously failing drug tests.

“I’m not denying that Jon Jones is one of the greatest athletes in history. But he was caught doping twice, and I think that’s why his streak isn’t considered valid. Because he went into a fight while on PEDs and won. That’s where a new count should have started,” Makhachev said.

Now, Jones has fired back.

Jon Jones Fires Back at Islam Makhachev

Taking to his social media, Jones fired back at Makhachev’s accusations.

“Let’s start this week by dispeling rumors that have been spread by people chasing me: 1. If you believe USADA for finding a pico gram in my system, then you must believe USADA when they say ‘It was not found to be PERFORMANCE ENHANCING or INTENTIONAL’. You can’t have it both ways. 2. Last I checked, my hand got raised every time I was in the octagon since any of you can remember. 3. Your own coach said I was ‘a gift from God’ 4. Let’s not forget you’ve been ko’d, flat lined, went night night. 5. DC I kicked you in the head LOL keep telling yourself it was steroids. Whatever you need to tell yourselves to sleep better at night, go for it. Keep chasing, it’s lonely at the top, Islam hopefully I’ll see you up here one day.,” Jones wrote on his X.

Islam Makhachev Responds to Jon Jones

After Jones wrote what he did, Makhachev then responded to the legend in a social media post of his own.

“Jon, I’m not trying to diminish your achievements in any way. But your whole life seems to be tied to breaking the rules one way or another, and somehow, you’re never the one to be blamed,” Makhachev wrote on X.

It’s too bad these two don’t fight in the same weight class, because it would be a dream matchup between two of the greatest UFC fighters ever.