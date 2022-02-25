UFC Star Compares Jon Jones & Jorge Masvidal: ‘Beat Their Wives’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and top-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal were recently slammed by a bitter rival.

Colby “Chaos” Covington is scheduled to fight Masvidal on March 5, 2022, at UFC 272. The two are former training partners and best friends, but their relationship has degraded over the past few years and now they have one of the most volatile rivalries in the sport.

Covington, who is known for his controversial takes and persona, recently spook with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, and he took aim at Masvidal, as well as Jones.

“I mean there’s a common thing with those two guys,” Covington said via the outlet. “You’re talking about two scumbags, two criminals. So you know, who’d want to get along with those guys. Those guys are dirt bags, man. They cheat on their wives, they beat their wives. They cheat on their taxes. They don’t do anything by the law. So you know, I’m a big believer of law and order. So of course I don’t agree with those guys. They’re scumbags.”

Bones’ recently revealed that he and his fiancée separated after he was accused of pulling her hair in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September 2021. Covington has also claimed in the past that Masvidal cheated on his wife.

Covington Believes Masvidal Will Be ‘Hungrier for This Fight’ Compared to All the Others in His Career

During the interview, Covington was asked if he can compare his two fights against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with Masvidal’s two fights with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“You know it’s tough to draw comparisons because we fight differently,” Covington said. “I’m a southpaw, Usman’s orthodox. So you know, I can’t take fights from different fights in the past and think that that’s going to be the same guy, you know. I think Jorge is going to be hungrier for this fight than he’s ever been for any fighting in the history of his career so, you know.

“I don’t take much from those fights, but you know, I know I went you know, neck and neck with the pound for pound fighter in the world. A lot of people in the world thought I won that fight. I thought I won rounds three, four, and five. The people in the arena at Madison Square Garden thought I won three, four, and five. It was just, it just sucks that the Three Stooges sitting cage-side in the judges’ desk decided to score him winning by one round against me. One little measly [? morale, ?] but he didn’t prove that he was some dominant pound-for-pound fighter. And you know, I showed why I’m the number one ranked fighter in the world.”

READ NEXT: Chimaev, Jones React to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 Win: ‘I’m Gonna Kill Him’