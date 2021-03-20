Jon Jones Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Retirement [LOOK]

After months of pursuing lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC president Dana White conceded on Thursday that “The Eagle” is retiring.

Nurmagomedov shocked the MMA community in October after announcing he was hanging up his gloves for good after defeating Justin Gaethje. However, White was adamant that he could persuade Nurmagomedov to fight one more time to try and achieve 30-0. But, 29-0 is where it ends for the Russian.

“29-0 it is,” White tweeted Thursday, sharing a selfie of himself with The Eagle. “He is officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend.”

29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones briefly shared his thoughts on Nurmagomedov’s retirement, before deleting the post minutes later. Bones shared a meme of a figure representing Nurmagomedov celebrating his four UFC title wins by drinking champagne on a podium. The kicker is that Nurmagomedov is celebrating on a step lower than multiple UFC champions who have won more UFC title fights.

Jones wrote, “Nothing wrong with going out on top, enjoy retirement kid.” See the post meme shared via the Instagram account “War.iorz” below:

Jones notably took issue when Nurmagomedov was elevated to the No. 1 spot in the male pound-for-pound rankings. It was the position Bones was holding, knocking him down to No. 2 in October.

Jones defended his reasoning for being No. 1, specifically the length of his dominance versus Nurmagomedov’s. The meme Jones posted above was likely fueled by this as he is still ranked under The Eagle.

