UFC Jon Jones’ Epic Opportunity: ‘We’d Love to Have Him’

One of the most anticipated showdowns this year is set to go down at UFC 260 on Saturday night and one person who will be watching is former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his title against No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou in the main event of the March 27 card. UFC president Dana White has confirmed on several occasions that Jones will be offered a fight against the winner of the heavyweight title clash.

And something that could make things very exciting for fans is if “Bones” was cageside for the fight. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto asked White during a recent interview if there was “any chance” fans would see Jones in attendance at UFC 260.

“Maybe,” White responded. “I haven’t heard from him. But obviously, if Jon Jones wanted to come to fight, we’d love to have him.”

If fans remember, Jones was present for Jan Blachowicz’s win against Corey Anderson in February 2020. There were high stakes in that fight with the winner possibly receiving a title shot against the then-champ, Jones.

After securing the KO finish of Anderson, Blachowicz and Jones had a fiery moment and it can be rewatched below:

By Jones being at the fight, it added a layer of intensity and fun for the fans in attendance and watching worldwide. The two never fought, however, as Jones would vacate the title months later and Blachowicz would go on to win the 205-pound belt by defeating Dominick Reyes.

If Jones is at UFC 260, Bones would likely have a few words with the winner of the main event, which would only increase the hype for his debut north of light heavyweight.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jon Jones & UFC World Reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 259 Loss