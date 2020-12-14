UFC Superstar Jon Jones: ‘Don’t Be the Pudgy Beta Male’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Jon Jones had a strong message for fans on Monday morning. Something “Bones” deals with every day in his Twitter mentions and Instagram comments are steroid accusations from fans, and he took to Twitter to tell his detractors to “get active.”

Jones has a history of failed tests for performance-enhancing drugs but has denied ever taking them voluntarily. He tested positive for Turinabol, a steroid metabolite, after defeating Daniel Cormier in 2017 at UFC 214. It was ruled by an arbitrator that Jones did not knowingly take a banned substance and Bones served a 15-month suspension.

He also tested positive for the estrogen blockers clomiphene and letrozole before UFC 200, in which he served a one-year suspension. Bones said the failed drug test came about due to ingesting a tainted sexual enhancement pill.

“Don’t be the pudgy beta male at home on the couch accusing someone else of being on steroids,” Jones tweeted. Get active.”

The former light heavyweight king has also admitted to hiding from the Nevada State Athletic Commission when they came to test him years ago, saying via ESPN he “had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed.”

Jones (26-1, 1 no contest) vacated his light heavyweight belt earlier this year. Bones has confirmed multiple times that he is moving up to the heavyweight division and is taking time in the gym to prepare his body for the heavier weight class.

