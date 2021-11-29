Jon Jones Served ‘Serious Humble Pie’ While Wrestling [WATCH]

On November 27, 2021, ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to social media to share a clip of himself practicing with freestyle wrestling Olympic bronze medal J’den Cox.

And according to “Bones”, it was a humbling experience. “I need some milk, J’den Cox just served me up some serious humble pie,” Jones tweeted.

“Sometimes you the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail,” Bones also wrote on Instagram. “I’m humbled and grateful. Days like today will only make me better. Grateful to have the opportunity to work with some of the best athletes in the world.”

Bones is currently in Scottsdale, Arizona, getting in some training at the Fight Ready MMA & Fitness gym alongside former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Bones is preparing for his debut north of 205-pounds. The former UFC champion has said on several occasions that he plans on returning to the Octagon in 2022 and he’s aiming for a heavyweight title shot.

