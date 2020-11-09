Jon Jones’ Blockbuster UFC Fight: ‘Probably Heavyweight’

According to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ coach, a superfight with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will “probably” happen at heavyweight.

“Bones” and the “The Last Stylebender” have gone back and forth on social media, trading insults and fight challenges. A contest between the two elites would be one of the most exciting bouts the UFC can put on and both fighters have shown interest. However, their timelines are not in line at the moment.

For his next bout, Adesanya is looking to move up to light heavyweight to challenge champ Jan Blachowicz. Bones vacated the light heavyweight strap earlier this year and is making a moving up to the heavyweight division. There is hope by many in the MMA community that the two will cross paths in the summer of 2021.

Jones’ coach Mike Winklejohn recently spoke to Submission Radio about Adesanya and the potential superfight with Bones. He is “amazed” by The Last Stylebender’s work inside the Octagon and gave props to the middleweight champion’s gym, New Zealand’s City Kickboxing.

Jon Jones' Coach on Israel Adesanya, Heavyweight, Khabib and GOAT Debate + more!Mike Winkeljohn, coach of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, speaks to Submission Radio about "Bones'" move up to heavyweight, Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight belt and if that changes any plans on Jon's move to heavyweight, the timeframe for Jon's heavyweight debut and who the opponent could be,… 2020-11-09T09:20:47Z

“I’m always amazed at some things he does,” Winkeljohn said via BJPenn.com. “I think to myself, gosh, if he only does these things against him, and then Izzy makes a small correction and solves that problem. So, he’s a hard guy to figure out in that he has so many skills and such great timing, great speed and takedown defense. He’s so well-rounded and getting better. He’s getting better every fight. I’m watching it, I’m real impressed with what they’ve been able to do with the team down there in New Zealand.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Winklejohn Sees the Fight Happening in the UFC Heavyweight Division

If Adesanya and Jones do meet in the cage, it will likely be at heavyweight, Winklejohn told the outlet. He doesn’t believe it makes sense for Bones to bulk up for heavyweight just to lose the size he accumulated and go back down to the division he ruled for years

“My first thought is heavyweight,” Winkeljohn said. “Have Israel come up to heavyweight. Here’s the deal, Jon Jones has always fought a who’s who, and it’s always been this guy, you have to go beat this guy to secure your legacy. And then he beats him. And then it’s, okay, you have to beat this guy to secure your legacy. And then he beats him. Jon doesn’t need to chase anybody, they need to chase him. That’s the way I look at it. That’s why he’s the best

“(So), probably heavyweight. Jon’s current mindset is to get to heavyweight. That makes sense. Once he puts all that mass on, there’s no reason to come back down. What’s the purpose of that? Go back down to chase Izzy? Absolutely not. Jon’s the man, that’s why he’s the greatest, and people need to chase him, and he’s a leader, he’s the leader of the sport.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Blasts Jon Jones: ‘You Were Cheating’