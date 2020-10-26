Ex-UFC Champ Jon Jones: ‘You Guys Are Nuts!’

After UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his belt on Saturday, the Russian fighter asked the promotion to rank him No. 1 pound-for-pound in the official rankings. “The Eagle,” who retired after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, is 29-0, has won four UFC title fights and is viewed by many as the most dominant fighter of all time.

One fighter who does not want to see Nurmagomedov at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings is former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 1 pound-for-pound male fighter Jon Jones. “Bones” has been adamant that he deserves to hold onto the No. 1 spot, going on a Twitter rant Saturday night.

On Monday, Jones (26-1 and one no-contest) shared a video on Instagram comparing his career to The Eagle’s. Jones’ central argument is that since he has won 15 UFC title fights (one was turned into a no-contest), the most in UFC history, he has proven that he belongs on top of the list.

Bones Says Georges St-Pierre is the Only Fighter Who Could Challenge His Record

“I’m talking to all you Khabib fans out there, 15 world titles to your guy’s four,” Jones said in the video. “And you guys are really talking about who is the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? Fifteen to four. Are you guys kidding me?

“The only person that could possibly come back and challenge my record and what I’ve done in the UFC is possibly Georges St-Pierre. He would have to come back and win two championship fights to tie me. And I’m not even retired yet. I’m 33 years old, I’ve got a whole other chapter to go through.

“You guys are nuts. Love you guys so much, hope you guys all have a great day. Fifteen world championships to four. And all you guys going with this whole ‘he’s more dominant argument,’ the guy just recently started fighting elite-level competition. Could you imagine me against the number 10th ranked guy?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG0sLkRHrQI/

In the caption of the Instagram post, Jones wrote, “I think Chuck [Liddell] and Tito [Ortiz] had around five championships, your boy over here have 15. Really let that sink in. I am your favorite legends favorite legend.”

