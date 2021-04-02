Jon Jones vs. UFC: ‘I Would Be Huge for Another Company’

UFC superstar Jon Jones might have deleted those most recent social media posts asking for his release from the UFC, but the 33-year-old MMA superstar doubled down on expressing serious interest in plying his trade outside the company for another MMA promoter. Jones revealed that stunning bit of news on the “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast.

Jones said, “…I would be huge for another company”.

You can watch the entire video below.

Jon Jones on Fighting Francis Ngannou and Getting Paid by Dana White | Wild Ride! ClipsA clip from Steve-O's Wild Ride! Episode 13 with Jon Jones Watch the full episode! – youtu.be/Iv81UfE1ms8 Watch GNARLY – steveotv.com/products/gnarly 2021-04-01T17:00:11Z

Jones Reveals ‘Most Messed up Thing’

Jones isn’t happy with not having his most recent demands met to move up in weight to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Jones remains hopeful that the UFC will offer him enough of a raise to get the fight signed, but he’s also open to leaving the UFC entirely if he doesn’t get his way.

“That’s the most messed up thing about my situation currently,” Jones said. “In any other profession, if you’re unhappy with the way you’re being treated or the way you’re being paid, or whatever, you can just, you know, take your s*** and leave and go to the next boss and see if they value you more. In my situation, I would be forced to retire from fighting completely…My hands are tied.”

So Jones believes if he were able to seek employment elsewhere, he would be able to get what he wants from the UFC from a rival MMA promoter. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine any of the other top MMA promotional companies in the world today such as Bellator MMA and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) not doing whatever it takes to get Jones signed.

Jones believes companies like that would have the money to do it, too.

“I do believe wholeheartedly that the companies that own Bellator and some of these other leagues do have the same amount of financial backing that the UFC had,” Jones said. “And I do believe that having Jon Jones be the new face of your promotion, especially today when I’m really making an effort for the first time to get my s*** somewhat together…I think right now is a good time for any company to have me, and my goal is to be an asset to any company that I’m a part of.”

Still, Jones isn’t so sure he’ll be able to get out of his current contract with the UFC. He just knows if he could get out of his contract, he would suddenly be one of the biggest free-agent fighters in combat sports history.

Jones said, “…if I were able to get out of my UFC contract, I would be huge for another company.”

‘Bones’ Wishes Relationship With UFC Boss Was Different

While the longtime pound-for-pound king of the UFC has arguably the most impressive resume in MMA history, Jones isn’t quite sure his relationship with UFC president Dana White is all that salvageable anymore.

“I just wish my relationship with Dana wasn’t the way that it is,” Jones said. “I get that you want to make these hundreds of millions of dollars off me, but…I don’t feel like he actually likes me.”

Jones believes White is letting his personal feelings get in the way of the two men doing business together, and he sounded hopeful that he would be able to find out what working for a different promoter would be.

“My point is, if that’s what it is and it has got to a point of being personal, then I would much just rather work for a company where I felt like I’m home when I go to work,” Jones said.

