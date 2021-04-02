Jon Jones Warns UFC Champ About ‘Talking S***’

UFC superstar Jon Jones vacated his light heavyweight championship last year so that he could pursue more lucrative fights in the heavyweight division, but that hasn’t kept the UFC’s new 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz from repeatedly calling out Jones. After seeing Blachowicz’s most recent comments to RT Sports this week, Jones lashed out at the Polish powerhouse via social media.

Jones posted, “Hey Jan, how about you build your own legacy without talking s*** about me. Go out, win 10 world titles and then parade yourself as some unbelievable fighter. Someone I ran away from.”

Hey Jan, how about you build your own legacy without talking shit about me. Go out, win 10 world titles and then parade yourself as some unbelievable fighter. Someone I ran away from. 👍🏾 just another option for you — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

Jones doesn’t have 10 world titles, but he has accumulated 14 UFC title fight wins over his career, and he’s considered by most pundits to be one of the most accomplished MMA fighters in history.

Jones sarcastically posted, “I was so afraid of Jan that I went after Francis and Stipe, legendary polish tales.”

I was so afraid of Jan that I went after Francis and Stipe, legendary polish tales — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

Indeed, Jones decided to move up to the heavyweight ranks to hopefully face whoever won the rematch at UFC 262 between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Ngannou knocked out Miocic in that showdown, so now Jones wants to face Ngannou in a UFC superfight for the UFC heavyweight championship.

There’s only one problem. Jones wants to be paid more for the fight than what he made being the UFC’s longtime light heavyweight champion and top pound-for-pound star.

Negotiations between Jones and the UFC have been very public and not all encouraging, but Jones hasn’t let that keep him from shredding Blachowicz about his latest callout.

Jones posted, “Hey whatever makes people feel good about themselves I guess”.

Hey whatever make people feel good about themselves I guess — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

Jones, 33, hopes to face Ngannou next for UFC gold in the heavyweight division. Blachowicz revealed he’ll probably move up to the heavyweight ranks as well before the end of his career, so maybe Jones vs. Blachowicz eventually happens in that division.

As it stands now, Jones is holding out for the right price to face Ngannou, and Blachowicz is probably on his way to defending his title against Glover Teixeira next.

So both will be tied up for a while.

Still, Jones has at least kept his eye on Blachowicz long enough to lash out at him on Twitter over recent comments, so Poland’s second-ever UFC champ does seem to be doing something right if he’s hoping to keep the attention of Jones over the long haul.

