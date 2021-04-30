Jon Jones Wows With Bulky Body and Insane Athleticism [LOOK]

UFC superstar Jon Jones believes he’s on his way to becoming the UFC’s next heavyweight champion, and he’s not afraid to let his next desired opponent Francis Ngannou know it. Jones has been touting his bulky body and insane athleticism over the past few days, and he pivoted off those posts to send a threat to the UFC’s current heavyweight champion.

He posted, “Motivate me more @francis_ngannou”.

Jones, 33, vacated his light heavyweight crown last year to make the jump up the ranks to compete against the biggest and scariest fighters in MMA.

But now the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Jones, suddenly has the physicality to look like he belongs there. Jones has added 45 pounds since his last fight, and he claims to be able to run up to 20 miles per hour on the new frame.

He posted, “250lbs sprinting 20mph…”.

Jones sent out a series of tweets on social media Thursday declaring “Bones” remained focus on his mission of dethroning the UFC’s heavyweight champ Ngannou.

After posting, “Motivate me more @francis_ngannou”, Jones posted “The greatest title in the world is coming back to the greatest country in the world.”

The greatest title in the world is coming back to the greatest country in the world. — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2021

He continued, “If you think you are going to run through America, you are wrong.”

If you think you are going to run through America, you are wrong. — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2021

Jones Appears Powerfully Fit At 250 Pounds

Jones also posted a new video of himself hitting the mitts, and those shots seem to be thumping louder than ever right now.

As dominant as Jones was during his decade-long run at the top of the UFC’s 205-pound division, this version of Jones looks even more impressive thanks to his newly enhanced and perhaps freakishly athletic 250-pound frame.

He posted, “Be the best you can be today, let the future take care of itself…”.

Jones Predicts Running Through Heavyweight Division

Jones also suggested his new run in the UFC’s highest weight class would reveal the totality of his true potential. Jones posted, “Ran through the light heavyweight division on talent, about to run through the heavyweight division like dominoes off pure hard work”.

Ran through the light heavyweight division on talent, about to run through the heavyweight division like dominoes off pure hard work — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2021

Still, as impressive as Jones looks in pictures and videos on social media, the UFC legend plans on looking even better by the time he tracks down his first heavyweight fight.

During an impromptu question-and-answer session on Twitter with fans, Jones said his plan was to chisel up the newly added mass on his body like it’s a plate for armor.

He posted, “It’s taken a year, it’s been a lot of hard work. But I have to credit all my trainers. We definitely have [gained] this weight the right way. Should have a rock-solid six-pack this time next month.”

So no matter what stories UFC president Dana White puts out in the media right now, most of which involve him giving heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis first crack at Ngannou, Jones seems to be running as fast as he can (20 mph) on a 250-pound frame right into his long-desired superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

He posted, “It feels great unlocking a different level in my athleticism!”

It feels great unlocking a different level in my athleticism! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/xN9cpwGMDN — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 29, 2021

Ngannou Claims Jones Is Next

Meanwhile, Ngannou has also seemingly shrugged off the idea of facing Lewis next over the suddenly superimposing heavyweight contender Jones.

After being challenged to a boxing match by lineal and WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury on Wednesday, Ngannou laid out his vision of the future.

Ngannou wants to fight Jones next, then he’ll consider facing Fury inside a boxing ring. He posted, “I’ll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury.”

I'll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2021

But the key information to UFC fans is probably that first part of the post. Ngannou fully expects to fight Jones next.

And the key information for Jones in winning that fight seems to be what’s already happening behind-the-scenes in training.

Jones looks bigger and better every single day, and he’s likely to need every ounce of his newfound bulk if he hopes to defeat Ngannou.

It’s the most important potential fight in the UFC in 2021, and it could and probably should be announced any day now.

