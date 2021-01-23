UFC’s Jorge Masvidal: ‘Just Give Me 2 More Weeks’

One of the biggest stars in MMA, UFC’s“Baddest Motherf*****” Jorge Masvidal, wrote a cryptic message on social media this weekend possibly hinting at an Octagon return.

“Gamebred” is currently ranked No. 4 in the welterweight division and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to champion Kamaru Usman in July. Since the defeat, Masvidal has remained virtually silent about his fighting future. However, the fighter excited fans on Saturday with a tweet.

Masvidal responded to TSN’s Robin Black, who shared a hype video of Gamebred and wrote, “1% of the 1%.”

In response to Black, Masvidal tweeted, “Damn this got me hyped. My brother @robinblackmma with the top 1% of the 1%. Just give me 2 more weeks #andnew.”

Damn this got me hyped. My brother @robinblackmma with the top 1% of the 1%. Just give me 2 more weeks #andnew https://t.co/ATzLKyVH0e — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 23, 2021

Watch the video below via “1ron4ambition”:

Can’t wait on the return fight!! pic.twitter.com/OlW7GQQqIz — 1ron4mbition (@1ron4mbition) January 22, 2021

It’s possible that Masvidal is hinting at a fight announcement coming soon. For months, he has been linked to No. 1 ranked welterweight Colby Covington for a potential bout. The two are former training partners turned bitter enemies and the fight has massive divisional stakes.

Should the fight happen, the winner of Covington vs. Masvidal could produce the title challenger who would compete against the winner of UFC 258’s Usman vs. No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns.

