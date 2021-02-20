Jorge Masvidal Fight Derailed? ‘That’s What I Thought’

Since the conclusion of UFC 258 on February 13, it appeared welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal were on a collision course for a rematch, but things may have changed.

After defeating Gilbert Burns in the main event, Usman challenged Masvidal. “Gamebred” and his management responded the same night, showing interest in the fight.

UFC president Dana White also appeared to be interested in the bout, meeting with “The Nigerian Nightmare” earlier this week about the contest.

However, it now looks like the fight is in question.

On Friday afternoon, Usman took to Twitter, writing, “F*** it I’m not feeling generous anymore. Anyone can get it #AndStill.”

A few minutes later, Masvidal responded to Usman’s tweet, writing, “That’s what I thought. Full camp he says nope! Got cold feet when you heard we said yes #freebritney.”

See the exchange below:

That’s what I thought. Full camp he says nope! Got cold feet when you heard we said yes #freebritney https://t.co/zVDPlFFHrM — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 20, 2021

Usman and Masvidal fought in July during the main event of UFC 251. Gamebred took the fight on less than a week’s notice after Burns tested positive for COVID-19. The Nigerian Nightmare won the bout by unanimous decision.

This story is still developing.

