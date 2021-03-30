UFC’s Jorge Masvidal Threatens: ‘End You Both’

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal is fired up ahead of his title fight on April 14 and he’s ready to “end” two of his biggest rivals.

“Gamebred” is scheduled to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 261. The two, who have an immense amount of bad blood, fought last July on six-day’s notice, and “The Nigerian Nightmare” won via unanimous decision.

On Tuesday, Masvidal took to social media to take issue with Usman’s comments about Gamebred’s other nickname: “Street Jesus” and how The Nigerian Nightmare claims he calls himself God.

Masvidal recorded the Instagram Story in front of a painting of himself knocking out Ben Askren in 2019.

Watch Masvidal’s Instagram story below, courtesy of MMA Island:

“I’ve got a picture-perfect moment coming up, courtesy of Usman’s face,” Masvidal said, “I can’t wait. I’m going to break those bones in your face like a f*****g chicken wing. You’ve been talking a lot of crap, bringing religion into it. Fighters shouldn’t be bringing religion into it, but there you go. You’re kind of stupid you know, so anyways, can’t wait to dismantle you.”

Masvidal Plans to ‘End’ Askren & Masvidal ‘The Same Way’

Masvidal then turned his attention to Askren. Askren made headlines a few days ago after claiming that he made “Gamebred” famous.

“I’ll do you worse than I did that f*****g bum over there,” Masvidal said, referencing the painting. “Whatever his f*****g name is. Still talking s***. That’s you that got the knee, not me b****. Don’t bring up my name. Because every time you see me, you don’t even want to talk to me, you want to go the other way. So shut the f*** up. Because all this s*** online… who gives a f***? Because when you and Usman see me, you tuck tail and go the other way. Or you f****n’ ask someone to get in between us.

“You’re both bitches and I’m going end you both the same way. Usman, don’t you worry, you shouldn’t have said s*** about my religion, you little b****. Never called myself Jesus. I can’t wait though, f****n’ end your ass in a very violent way.”

Masvidal Hopes to Earn His First Victory Since November 2019, Earn UFC Gold

April 24 is a massive night for Gamebred. He will look to avenge his loss to Usman while obtaining his first-ever UFC divisional belt.

The last time Masvidal tasted victory was when he earned the UFC’s “BMF” belt at UFC 244 in November 2019. It was Gamebred’s third victory in a row, defeating Nate Diaz via doctor’s stoppage. Prior to that fight, Masvidal earned the biggest victory in his career, knocking out Askren with a flying knee and earning the UFC’s fastest KO ever at 5 seconds.

Masvidal has a professional MMA record of 35-14, with 16 wins coming the way of KO/TKO.

