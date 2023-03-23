Jorge Masvidal Makes ‘Legally’ Wild Threat: ‘I’m Gonna F****** M*rder’ Him

Former two-time UFC welterweight challenger Jorge Masvidal wants to “legally” “murder” Colby Covington inside the Octagon.

Masvidal and Covington, who were friends and teammates at American Top Team (ATT) in Florida, are now bitter enemies. From below-the-belt insults to fighting at UFC 272, to allegations and an arrest with charges, they are two of the biggest rivals in the sport.

Masvidal and Covington headlined the March 2022 pay-per-view event and Covington took home a unanimous decision win. A few weeks later after their sanctioned scrap, “Chaos” accused Masvidal of punching him multiple times outside of a Miami Beach-based restaurant.

“Gamebred” was ultimately arrested and charged following the allegations, and the two are still duking it out in the legal system.

Masvidal Wants a Rematch With Covington, Promises to ‘Snatch His Soul’

Masvidal appeared on the 137th episode of the “JRE MMA Show” recently, and during his three-hour-long conversation with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Masvidal went off on Chaos. Masvidal said his bitterness toward Covington was rooted in the American not paying ATT striking coach Paulino Hernandez after his 2018 victory over Rafael dos Anjos. Like Masvidal denies Covington’s assault allegations, Chaos denies Masvidal’s claim that he skipped out on payment.

Masvidal also vowed that he would see Covington in the cage again. And the fight will go differently than the first when Chaos used his wrestling to control most of the contest.

“As soon as Colby made money, what did he do? Didn’t pay my coach,” Masvidal said (h/t MMA Mania). “Since then, I was like, ‘Bro, I want to f****** take a bat to his f****** neck.’ And my coach is like, ‘Don’t do it, bro. You’ll fight him, and that’s how you’ll get him for both of us.

“I didn’t get him that time [we fought], but I promise you before my career’s over I’m gonna f—king murder Colby in the cage. Legally,” Masvidal continued. “Allegedly a lot of things happened [illegally], bro. I don’t know they’re saying a lot of things, but it’s all allegedly, cous. S***, man. I don’t know what they’re talking about, man. But legally, in the cage, in the UFC, I’m gonna f****** snatch his soul one way or another.”

Masvidal’s Best Version Didn’t Show Up at UFC 272

Masvidal maintains that he wasn’t the “best version” of himself inside the Octagon opposite Covington.

“I wanted to f****** kill him, I wanted to hurt him,” Masvidal said. “It just wasn’t the best version of me. In this sport, it’s what I love about it, what happened happened, and everything else is bulls***, right? So, until we fight again, nobody will get to see that better version of me. But I promise you, before I close this chapter in my life in MMA, I will have competed against this guy [again] and I’m gonna f****** take his soul. I just know it after being those five rounds in there with him and that was the best that he had and I was nowhere near my best at that time for different reasons, I know I could f****** end this guy.”

Gamebred is hard at work preparing for his UFC 287 co-main event battle with Gilbert Burns on April 8. For Covington, UFC president Dana White recently announced he’d get the next crack at dethroning 170-pound kingpin Leon Edwards.