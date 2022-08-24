Jorge Masvidal Erupts After He’s Told He Doesn’t Deserve UFC Title Fight

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Jorge Masvidal should fight Leon Edwards for the welterweight strap next, and “Gamebred” had a nasty response for “DC.”

Edwards became the new 170-pound king this past Saturday after he knocked out Kamaru Usman with a late-fight head kick. And although UFC president Dana White has confirmed the promotion will look to book a trilogy match between the two next, Masvidal has been campaigning online for a shot against “Rocky.”

Edwards and Masvidal have a volatile history. Most notably, Masvidal punched Rocky multiple times backstage at a UFC event in London in 2019. Since the altercation, Edwards has asked to meet Masvidal inside the Octagon, but the fight never came to fruition.

During a recent episode of “DC & RC,” Cormier said Edwards should “big league” Masvidal, who is on a three-fight losing streak, by not even mentioning Masvidal’s name when speaking about potential opponents.

“Bro, don’t fight him because for two years – when he was the man, he could not say your name,” Cormier said via MMA Weekly. “All of a sudden he’s like ‘if you become the champ’… he should not fight Jorge Masvidal. He literally should just big league him and not even say his name,” Cormier said on the show. “Why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Then, all of a sudden, you’re the man and he wants to fight you.”

Masvidal Replied to Cormier’s Comments Via Twitter

Cormier’s words didn’t go unnoticed by Masvidal, who tore into the retired-fighter-turned-UFC-color commentator on Twitter.

“Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week,” Gamebred tweeted. “I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been.

“Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as your told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master #reasonpeoplewatchonmute #fakelifecoach #brokeadvice.”

Cormier Responded to Masvidal, Accused Masvidal’s Manager of Tweeting for Him

It wasn’t too long before DC replied to Masvidal on Wednesday. And it was clear that Cormier believed Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa wrote the Twitter rant aimed at him, not his “friend” Gamebred.

Cormier also tweeted that he didn’t believe Masvidal deserved another title fight after dropping three straight, which included two championship losses to Usman.

“Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said,” Cormier tweeted. “You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge.”

In response, Kawa snapped back at Cormier, ripping DC’s work as a commentator.

“Bro, i don’t tweet for jorge,” Kawa tweeted. “That’s his feelings and his only. I wasn’t even there for his fight week and whatever you guys got going on. But this take is like your commentary, wrong, biased, and obviously no homework done.”