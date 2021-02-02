Jorge Masvidal’s Violent Prediction: ‘I Take His Head’

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal isn’t buying UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s recent jabs at him through the media about their fight last year at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi. Instead, Masvidal issued a violent prediction about the potential rematch via social media.

First, Masvidal laughed at the idea that Usman’s nose was broken before his fight vs. Masvidal.

Next, Masvidal explained it was the contender who shattered the champion’s nose in the fight, and the popular star went on to issue his bold prediction about the potential megafight rematch.

“Gamebred” posted, “Showed up with a nose. Left with a broken nose. I get at least 3 weeks I take his head and the belt.”

Showed up with a nose. Left with a broken nose. I get at least 3 weeks I take his head and the belt https://t.co/lNJZqmFTkx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 2, 2021

Usman is set to defend his UFC welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 on February 13.

Of course, Usman was originally supposed to face Burns at UFC 251 before Masvidal had to step into that main event fight on just six-days’ notice after Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

So Usman vs. Burns is an important fight in the UFC’s stacked 170-pound division.

While Masvidal isn’t exactly campaigning to face the winner, it’s clear the UFC “BMF” champ would love to get another crack at Usman.

Moreover, Masvidal is one of the most popular UFC fighters in the world today, so the UFC is likely to include him in the company’s plans at 170 no matter how things play out.

Usman vs. Masvidal 2 isn’t quite on the horizon just yet, but both fighters keep talking as if it might be soon.

READ NEXT: PFL’s Claressa Shields: ‘Does She Know Who the F*** I Am?’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel