Jorge Masvidal Throws Major Shade at Nate Diaz [LOOK]

They may have fought at UFC 244, but there’s far from unfinished business between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

The two MMA superstars headlined the Madison Square Garden event in November 2019, competing for the UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” title. Both men entered the Octagon with a considerable amount of hype following them. Diaz had just returned to the promotion a few months prior after more than three years away from the sport, and he notched a unanimous decision win over former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

On the other end, Masvidal made his return to the cage that year as well, rattling off back-to-back KO victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

Unfortunately, Masvidal vs. Diaz had an anti-climatic ending. Diaz sustained a massive cut over his eye and the doctor waved off the fight in between the third and fourth rounds. There were calls for an immediate rematch right after, however “Gamebred” elected to pursue the welterweight title instead.

Fast-forward two years and the combatants still have bad blood. And Masvidal took a shot at Diaz via Twitter on December 15, 2021, which elicited a response from the Stockton, California, fighter.

Masvidal’s barb was a reaction to Diaz’s tweet from a few days prior when Diaz reacted to UFC 269’s Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier. “These guys don’t get any better,” Diaz tweeted, ending with a facepalm emoji.

Well, Masvidal thinks Diaz’s comment on the lightweight title fight was “ironic,” ripping Diaz’s defense.

“Just came across this and it’s so ironic that the individual who can’t block low kicks high kicks or mid kicks is talking shit about fighters getting better #canyouevenspelldoubleleg,” Masvidal tweeted.

Just came across this and it’s so ironic that the individual who can’t block low kicks high kicks or mid kicks is talking shit about fighters getting better #canyouevenspelldoubleleg https://t.co/mehL5sJPwg — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 16, 2021

Not to be outdone, Diaz replied with a screenshot of Masvidal’s second fight with 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman, when he was knocked out cold at UFC 261 in April 2021. “I just came acrosss this,” Diaz tweeted. See below:

I just came acrosss this pic.twitter.com/z68IO1dFxi — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

