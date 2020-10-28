UFC’s Jorge Masvidal Slammed: ‘Nothing More Than a B****’

One of the most exciting fights the UFC can put on is the former training partners turned enemies showdown between No. 1 ranked welterweight Colby Covington and No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal. Covington and Masvidal used to train together at American Top Team in Florida but are now locked in a bitter feud, with both fighters taking aim at each other in interviews and on social media.

The match has divisional stakes. Both fighters’ last loss came at the hands of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman when they challenged for the belt. Masvidal was defeated by “The Nigerian Nightmare” in July by unanimous decision and Covington lost to the champ via fifth-round TKO in December 2019.

“Gamebred” has not fought since the loss in July. “Chaos” got himself back on track in September when he defeated former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley by fifth-round TKO, a fight that Masvidal helped Woodley prepare for.

The winner of Covington vs. Masvidal could determine the next in line for a shot at the welterweight title behind No. 1 ranked Gilbert Burns. But, according to Chaos, Masvidal has not made negotiations easy. Speaking with Submission Radio, Covington, who has expressed many times he wants to fight Masvidal, said that the UFC wants to book the fight for early next year but talks have stalled because of Gamebred.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Covington Said Masvidal Is Worried About How He Matches Up Stylistically

Colby Covington on Khabib Retirement, Khamzat/Edwards, Jorge Masvidal Fight Delays and UFC TalksIn the aftermath of UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje, UFC welterweight Colby Covington speaks to Submission Radio about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje and Khabib's retirement from MMA, his own fight against Jorge Masvidal and what the delay is, his current talks with the UFC, if he could possibly slot in for Gilbert Burns and… 2020-10-28T07:55:48Z

Chaos is known in the Octagon for his relentless pace and world-class wrestling. On the other end, Gamebred’s game is polished in all aspects of mixed martial arts but does most of his work on the feet.

Covington told the outlet that Masvidal is scared of how they match up and he’s looking for another opponent to face.

“I had heard that they had told me that he’s scared of the style match-up, the stylistic fight,” Covington said via The Mac Life, speaking to Submission Radio. “He wants another one, he’s looking for something else. So [the UFC is] gonna try and get him on board, they’re gonna try and offer him a lot of money because that’s the only way he’s showing up, is if he gets a bunch of money to take this ass beating and this losing paycheck.

“They just gotta get him on board, they just gotta do some more convincing. I don’t know what his contract is and how much he’s gonna make, but he’s probably asking for more, and that’s the hold-up. So, we’ll see when things come to fruition. Hopefully, by the next month or two, the wheels will start turning a little more, we’ll get a bit more clarification of when the fights gonna be, where the fight’s gonna be.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Covington Is ‘On Board’ for the Fight, Said Masvidal Is Not the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ If the Match Doesn’t Happen

In November 2019, Gamebred won the “Baddest Motherf*****” (BMF) belt when he defeated Nate Diaz. However, Masvidal will have to relinquish that title if he doesn’t accept the fight with Chaos, the fighter told Submission Radio.

“The UFC has approached me with this fight, and I’m on board,” Covington said via The Mac Life. “They’re just trying to get him on board right now, and there’ll only be one reason that this fight doesn’t ever happen, it will because he’s a coward. That BMF s*** goes out the window. You’re a broke mediocre fighter, you’re not bada** motherf*****. Cause bada** motherf****** fight anytime, anywhere, anyone. But you ain’t one of those. That’s who I am.

“And if it doesn’t happen, there’ll just be more excuses from his end. He’ll lose a tone of street cred, I know that. He won’t be as hard as he thinks he is in the streets. He’s nothing more than a p****, he’s nothing more than a b****. And the UFC wants this fight for the first quarter of next year. If it doesn’t happen, there’s only one reason why. That’s ‘cos of the coward, Street Judas Masvidal.”

READ NEXT: UFC’s Joe Rogan Shows Off Deadly Striking in Video [WATCH]