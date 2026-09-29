Jose Aldo Thinks Conor McGregor Would Thrive at Lightweight

UFC legend Jose Aldo believes that long-time rival Conor McGregor would thrive if he dropped back down to lightweight.

McGregor returned from a five-year layoff in July at UFC 329 when he fought Max Holloway in a welterweight fight that lasted just 69 seconds; McGregor tore his ACL, and the fight ended.

The Irishman remains adamant that he will fulfill the final fight of his UFC contract when he returns to the Octagon in 2027 after his ACL tear heals, and if that’s the case, then Aldo wants him to fight at 155 lbs, not 170 lbs.

Jose Aldo Tells Conor McGregor to Go Back to 155 lbs

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Aldo suggested that McGregor go back to 155 lbs and become an immediate title contender if he does that.

“Yeah, I think first he needs to go through some dietary re-education to see if he can get back down and be lighter again. I think, in my opinion, he has the frame for 155, so it would be good. And I’ll tell you this: today, if Conor fights at 155 and beats a name (that isn’t necessarily at the top), the division is wide open again. To me, the division has kind of stalled there. Ilia (Topuria) moved up and lost to (Justin) Gaethje, so it’s a bit of a mess there, and anyone can come in and snatch the title,” Aldo said.

Jose Aldo Rooting for Conor McGregor Comeback

Despite being bitter rivals, Aldo said that he is rooting for McGregor to make a successful comeback.

“Regardless of the outcome back when we fought, I always root for everyone to be able to fight, come back, and do their job. It’s sad because of the injury. Everyone waited for him to come back, and then he comes back, you have that fight week, everyone is excited, millions and millions of people (tuning in), and then when the time comes, that happens. It’s sad. I think it could have been a great fight, him and Max, but he got injured. It’s sad, you know? I hope he can come back, recover, and return to the octagon,” Aldo said.