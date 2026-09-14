Jose Delgado Issues Statement Following Noche UFC Loss

UFC featherweight contender Jose Delgado issued a statement following his third-round submission loss to Jean Silva at Noche UFC.

Delgado fought Silva on short notice, taking the fight after Yair Rodriguez pulled out with an injury.

After starting off the fight strongly and hurting Silva in the first round, Delgado eventually got tapped out in the third round, losing his first UFC main event.

Jose Delgado Reacts to Noche UFC Loss

Taking to his social media after losing at Noche UFC, Delgado shared his reaction to losing to Silva.

“Well (expleitve) so it goes. Dared to be great yesterday and came up short. But man I loved every second of being on that stage with high level opposition, that includes the heartbreaking pain of failure. Pure freedom. Insert something cliche about bouncing back here. Thank you to God for His guidance and my village for backing me. Also thanks to everyone in that arena for making that walk what it was. Love yall,”Delgado wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Jose Delgado?

After losing to Silva, Delgado is now 4-2 overall in the UFC, which is still a solid record, but he will need to take a step back after getting finished by Silva.

For his next fight, it would not be surprising to see Delgado fight someone in the bottom half of the top 15, but he could also take on an unranked opponent. We’ll see what the UFC has in store for him, but don’t expect Delgado to get back into the cage for the rest of the year, considering the fight with Silva was a war for as long as it lasted.

Though things didn’t go well for Delgado against Silva, he is still a young fighter who can bounce back and return to title contention should he get a few more wins in his career.

For now, let Delgado take some time off, as he’s earned a bit of a break after taking on Silva on short notice, a fight that many other fighters would have wanted to have a full training camp for instead of on short notice.