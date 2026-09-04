Jose Delgado Promises to KO Jean Silva at Noche UFC

Top-ranked UFC featherweight prospect Jose Delgado promises that he will knock out Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC.

With Yair Rodriguez out of Noche UFC due to injury, the promotion called upon the Arizona native to headline the event opposite Silva.

While it’s a huge step up in competition for him, Delgado promises fans they will see a KO — and it will be him being the one who gets his hand raised.

Jose Delgado Says He Will KO Jean Silva

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Delgado promised that he will KO Silva in the Noche UFC headliner, and then call for a title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski after he shocks the world.

“I want the guy that expects world titles next. I want the guy who knows he’s ready to dethrone the champion. These are the guys I want to take out, man. I want to fight for world titles. I want to take everything he thought he was gonna get from this fight. I get that fight. I get that now. I want to fight Volkanovski next. I want to fight for world titles. I’m gonna make that happen when I knock out Jean Silva in spectacular fashion,” Delgado said.

Jose Delgado is a Heavy Underdog at Noche UFC

According to the betting odds, Delgado is a heavy underdog at Noche UFC, as Rodriguez is a -450 betting favorite while Delgado is a +335 underdog.

Delgado is an excellent young fighter, but there is no doubt that this is a massive step up in competition against one of the very best featherweights in the world, Silva, who could be one more big win away from getting a title shot himself.

However, we know that upsets happen all the time in the UFC. For instance, we just saw Song Yadong knock out Umar Nurmagomedov as an even bigger underdog than Delgado is against Silva at UFC Shanghai, and we also saw Justin Gaethje defeat Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250.

So, while the odds are stacked against him, you can’t completely count Delgado out of getting his hand raised.