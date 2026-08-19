Josh Hokit Has 2 Suggestions For His Next UFC Fight

Surging UFC heavyweight title contender Josh Hokit has two suggestions for his next fight inside the Octagon.

Just a 28-year-old fighter, Hokit has emerged as one of the top heavyweights in the UFC since making his promotional debut just last November. Since then, he is 4-0 in the UFC with wins over Max Gimenis, Denzel Freeman, Curtis Blaydes, and Derrick Lewis. Three of those wins have come by way of knockout, and he has won four bonuses overall in those bouts, as he’s emerged as one of the top fighters in his weight class.

Hokit’s quick start to his UFC career now has him on the periphery of the UFC heavyweight title picture, though he still needs to wait for UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and interim champ Ciryl Gane to attempt to unify the titles later this year.

But it appears that Hokit can’t wait and wants to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible.

Josh Hokit Lists 2 Callouts

Taking to his social media, Hokit said that he wants to fight either Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight belt or Alex Pereira for the BMF title, which currently belongs to lightweight Charles Oliveira.

“Either give me Ciryl for the title or Alex for the BMF. Tired of watching these little crotch sniffers lay & pray & people call them the BMF/P4P. You can’t have those titles & just hold guys down without doing damage. Whoever I fight, the fans will get pure violence with a show,” Hokit wrote on X.

Either give me Ciryl for the title or Alex for the BMF. Tired of watching these little crotch sniffers lay & pray & people call them the BMF/P4P. You can't have those titles & just hold guys down without doing damage. Whoever I fight, the fans will get pure violence with a… https://t.co/YFiAx27yWb — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) August 18, 2026

Hokit Follows Up on Both Callouts

After making his initial callout of both Gane and Pereira, Hokit followed up on both of them in two subsequent posts on X.

First, he said that he wants to fight Gane at Madison Square Garden, suggesting that the UFC then book Pereira against someone else and have the two fight in early 2027. He also suggested that the UFC cut Aspinall, who has not fought in nearly a year since suffering an eye injury against Gane at UFC 321 in October 2025.

“Give me Gane at MSG. Give Alex a winnable fight on the card. I’ll turn right back around and smash Alex in Jan 2027 in LV. Move on from Tom. He cleared the division and nobody gives a shit. We’re in the entertainment business. Give @ufc a F’ing story to tell you dumbasses!” wrote Hokit.

Give me Gane at MSG. Give Alex a winnable fight on the card. I’ll turn right back around and smash Alex in Jan 2027 in LV.Move on from Tom. He cleared the division and nobody gives a shit. We’re in the entertainment business. Give @ufc a F’ing story to tell you dumbasses! https://t.co/jTtBhOoQmY — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) August 19, 2026

As for Pereira, Hokit said once again that he wants the UFC to give him a bit of a setup fight to get back on track after getting knocked out by Gane at UFC Freedom 250, and then he wins that fight, Hokit wants to fight Pereira for the UFC BMF title.

“Can we let Alex get a little bit of his aura back first? I was teeing him up to be my Jose Aldo-Conor moment and he went out and became Ciryl Gane’s easiest win in 5 years. But since @ufc was about to make Alex the GOAT if he won, if he & I are next it should be for the BMF,” Hokit wrote.