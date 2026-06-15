Josh Hokit Finishes Derrick Lewis at UFC White House

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit continued his surge up the heavyweight rankings with a second-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis.

Hokit beat up Lewis for the entire first round before finally putting him away in the second round with punches for the biggest win of his career at UFC Freedom 250, which took place at the UFC White House.

Josh Hokit Knocks Out Derrick Lewis

In Round 1, Hokit took Lewis down to the mat early and then beat on him, cutting Lewis open. He then tried for an armbar with a few seconds left in the round, but the bell rang and ended the round, as Hokit didn’t know the proper technique to finish the fight with the armbar. 10-9 Hokit R1

In Round 2, Hokit kept the fight standing and took it to Lewis on the feet. He kept hitting Lewis with his right hand until Lewis finally fell over, and Hokit finished the fight with ground and pound for the second-round TKO victory.

What’s Next for Josh Hokit?

This was another huge win for Hokit after he beat Curtis Blaydes in his last bout. He is now 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes, and this win over Lewis should get Hokit another top-ranked opponent in his next fight.

While Hokit called out Alex Pereira for his next fight, it feels more likely that he will have to fight someone else, like Alexander Volkov or Sergei Pavlovich, in his next fight. But if he wins that bout, then Hokit could very well be next in line to fight for the UFC heavyweight title after that.

Hokit has quickly become a rising heavyweight star in a short amount of time, and the UFC seems like they may truly have a future heavyweight title contender on their roster.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Card Results