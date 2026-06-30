Polarizing UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit trashed Alex Pereira and said the UFC should release UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Hokit has become one of the biggest stars for the UFC in a short amount of time. Since making his UFC debut last winter, he is 4-0 in the Octagon with notable wins over Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. He is close to getting a title shot, and it will be interesting to see who the UFC matches him up with next.

He also talks a ton of smack on the mic, and he didn’t hold back in his criticism of Pereira and Aspinall, two of the heavyweight division’s elite fighters.

Josh Hokit Trashes Alex Pereira, Tells UFC to Cut Tom Aspinall

Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Hokit ripped Pereira for his latest post complaining about referee Herb Dean, while also saying the UFC should cut Aspinall, who he doesn’t believe is the true UFC heavyweight champion.

“This crybaby has lost all of his aura. Here’s an idea @ufc . Cut Tom. Ciryl is the undisputed champ anyways IMO. He made Tom quit. Tom’s manager is trying to play games. Give me Ciryl in September and when I win I will give @AlexPereiraUFC a chance to get his self esteem back in Nov/Dec. At least then we will have a champ that is down to fight all of the time,” Hokit wrote on X.

This crybaby has lost all of his aura. Here's an idea @ufc . Cut Tom. Ciryl is the undisputed champ anyways IMO. He made Tom quit. Tom's manager is trying to play games. Give me Ciryl in September and when I win I will give @AlexPereiraUFC a chance to get his self esteem back… https://t.co/QvV3ZudD7X — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) June 30, 2026

Who Will Josh Hokit Fight Next?

In the new Meta UFC Rankings, Pereira is ranked as the No. 4 heavyweight while Hokit is the No. 5 heavyweight, so this fight makes a lot of sense.

Pereira is currently medically suspended following the knockout loss to Gane at UFC Freedom 250, while Hokit is taking some time off to rest and recover after having fought three times in the first half of 2026.

Look for both fighters to return to the Octagon later this year and potentially fight at Madison Square Garden when the UFC holds its annual numbered event in New York City in November, or potentially at the final UFC event of the year in Las Vegas in December.