Daniel Cormier Trashes Josh Hokit Over Michelle Obama Comment

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier trashed heavyweight contender Josh Hokit over the comment he made about Michelle Obama at UFC Freedom 250.

After Hokit finished Derrick Lewis at the UFC White House card, he used his post-fight microphone time to make a disparaging comment about Obama, the former First Lady.

“Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” Hokit said to UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Members of the MMA community immediately condemned the comments, and even UFC president Dana White, a strong proponent of free speech, said he did not appreciate the comments.

Now, Cormier is taking it a step further by completely laying into Hokit for what he said about Obama.

Daniel Cormier Rips Josh Hokit for Michelle Obama Comments

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier ripped Hokit for what he said about Obama.

“Josh Hokit made a comment in the Octagon after he won his fight. It was completely uncalled for. The comments he made just made no sense. It was unnecessary. He started his post-fight interview and was going to do one of those gimmicky things. Honestly, it’s lame as (expletive),” Cormier said (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“He stopped himself and did a (normal) interview. It was good. He could have left and he could have made more fans. They would have gotten to see Josh Hokit. Instead, he goes and says the thing about Michelle Obama, who is the classiest person you will ever meet. She has only represented herself, her family, and this country with grace and class. That’s the type of statement that divides. I absolutely hated that. He needs to do better. There was no gain in Josh Hokit doing that. It was disgusting. Get it together, dude.”

Josh Hokit Is on the Superstar Path

Despite the comments that Hokit made about Obama, you can not deny what he’s done inside the Octagon so far has been ultra impressive.

At just 28 years of age, Hokit has been in the UFC for less than a year, and he’s already 4-0 inside the Octagon and ranked at No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division.

A former NFL practice squad player for the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, Hokit is one of the best athletes in the UFC. The promotion has been looking for talented heavyweights for several years now, and Hokit has quickly emerged as someone who can be a superstar for the promotion.

He lets his fists do the talking inside the Octagon, but he also gains headlines for what he says on the mic.

Oftentimes, what Hokit says is outlandish. But usually it’s just goofy, somewhat funny, and mostly cringe.

The Obama comments, though, took it too far. When White is saying you went too far with your comments, you know you did.

The UFC likes to let its fighters be themselves, and they don’t like policing what they say.

But the comment that Hokit made about Obama was uncalled for. We’ll see if he learns from it and changes his tune going forward, or if he looks to keep playing into his schtick despite the backlash.