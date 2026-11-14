Josh Hokit Sends Final Warning to Ciryl Gane Before UFC 334

UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit sent a final warning to rival Ciryl Gane before their fight tomorrow night at UFC 334.

Hokit fights for his first UFC belt when he battles Gane, the UFC heavyweight champion, for undisputed gold in the promotion’s heaviest weight class.

Ahead of the big fight, Hokit sent one final warning to his opponent, letting him know that pain is coming for him.

Josh Hokit Warns Ciryl Gane Before UFC 334

Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan following the UFC 334 ceremonial weigh-ins, Hokit sent a final warning to Gane before their big fight.

“Ciryl, the code word is gonna be colon cleanse, because I’m gonna beat the (expletive) out of you. Listen, tomorrow night, the future is born, and the past is put in the (expletive) casket. Tomorrow, Gotham is saved,” Hokit said (via MMAFighting.com).

For his part, Gane took the threat in stride.

“It’s just another fight for me. I’ve got a lot of experience, and I’m gonna show you this Saturday,” Gane said.

Josh Hokit Is the Underdog at UFC 334

Despite being undefeated during his UFC run so far, which began just last year, Hokit is the underdog against Gane in this fight, which makes sense when you consider the significant difference that these two have when it comes to championship experience inside the Octagon.

As great as Hokit has looked during his UFC career to date, Gane has been looking good, too, and he’s been doing it for a much longer period of time and against much tougher competition.

That doesn’t mean that Hokit can’t win, especially if he gets this fight down to the mat, as he should have the grappling advantage on the ground in this bout. But if it stays standing, Gane is the more technical striker and has more power, so he should be at a sizeable advantage.

Either way, it should be a fantastic fight, and fans only need to wait one more sleep before Hokit and Gane throw down in the center of the Octagon on Saturday night when they meet at UFC 334 for the undisputed UFC world heavyweight title.