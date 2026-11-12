Josh Hokit Plans to Save Heavyweight Division at UFC 334

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit said that his goal is to save his division by beating UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

Hokit gets his first chance to fight for UFC gold when he fights Gane in the headliner of UFC 334, which takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

It’s not only a huge opportunity for Hokit personally, but also for his weight class, as he believes he can make it great again by taking out Gane.

Josh Hokit Wants to Be UFC Heavyweight Division’s Batman

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC 334, Hokit made it clear that he plans on being the UFC heavyweight division’s Batman.

“It would mean that Gotham is saved, the heavyweight division is saved, the future is born, the past will be put in a casket. That’s what I think. I don’t know if the heavyweight division has been cursed for these amount of years, but they haven’t had an active champion in a while. So I’m here to give them that. I think that’s what it means, where the heavyweight division is saved. I’m going to be an active champion. I think that’s why I got this opportunity in the first place – (the UFC knows) how active I’m going to be, with just the amount of fights I’ve already had in the past year. The money don’t sleep, so I can’t rest. I’m here to get all the money, all the opportunities, and so I think that’s what that means,” Hokit said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Josh Hokit Open to Move to 205 lbs

Hokit said that, once he wins the UFC heavyweight belt from Gane, he wants to move to 205 lbs and become a double champion by winning the UFC light heavyweight title, too.

“Once I win the title, yeah, I’m looking for double champ status. I have a few names on my mind, but they have to win first. We’ll see what happens, but I want my name to go down with the greats. This is why I’m doing it. That’s legacy,” Hokit said about a move to 205.