Josh Hokit Trashes ‘Cry Baby’ Alex Pereira After UFC White House

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit has trashed Alex Pereira after the UFC White House card, calling him a “cry baby.”

Before UFC Freedom 250 took place, Hokit was setting up the seeds for a potential matchup against Pereira, as he went after him at the fighter hotel during fight week, as well as the pre-fight press conferences.

At UFC Freedom 250, Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO in a standout performance. Pereira, meanwhile, was finished by Ciryl Gane in a failed bid to become the new UFC interim heavyweight champion.

In the wake of that loss, Pereira has gone on a media tour where he has ripped referee Herb Dean for allowing Gane to hit him with what he believes were back-of-the-head shots.

Pereira is clearly angry at Dean and upset at losing the fight, but it hasn’t been a good look for the Brazilian, who has come across as a sore loser to many.

To Hokit, he’s even come across as a “cry baby.”

Josh Hokit Trashes Alex Pereira

Taking to his social media after Pereira posted a YouTube video criticizing Gane and Dean, Hokit went after his heavyweight rival for the way he has handled himself in the wake of the loss.

“Go home and recover you cry baby so we can fight and you’ll have to make another excuse of why you lost… CHAMA,” Hokit wrote on his X.

Go home and recover you cry baby so we can fight and you’ll have to make another excuse of why you lost… CHAMA https://t.co/l5G3MBAMX9 — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) June 16, 2026

Clearly, Hokit is still interested in fighting Pereira. And why wouldn’t he be? After all, despite losing to Gane, Pereira is still one of the biggest names in the sport, so it makes sense that Hokit calls him out.

Pereira has said that he is sticking around in the UFC heavyweight division going forward, so if that’s the case, then a matchup against the No. 4-ranked heavyweight Hokit could very well be next, especially since there is bad blood between the two.

We know that Hokit wants it, and Pereira is said to be interested in the grudge match, too. Now, let’s see if the UFC books it.

Josh Hokit’s Star Power Growing

Following his win over Lewis, Hokit’s star power continues to grow in the UFC.

One year ago, Hokit was not even on the UFC roster. It was last summer that he earned a UFC contract after winning on Dana White’s Contender Series. That win put the former Bellator MMA fighter, who had a cup of coffee in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, on the radar for UFC fans, who saw a heavyweight with a ton of athletic potential.

Since beginning his UFC career late last year, Hokit is 4-0 with three knockout wins. He has two notable wins to his resume over Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 and over Curtis Blaydes, whom he beat in a Fight of the Year candidate at UFC 327 in April.

Could Pereira be next up for Hokit? It’s possible. Ultimately, it’s up to the UFC matchmakers to decide. But there is bad blood between these two, and with both men trying to get a UFC heavyweight title shot, it’s a fight that sure makes a lot of sense.