UFC White House Crushes Ratings for Paramount+

The UFC White House card absolutely crushed the ratings for Paramount+ as the historic event delivered on the viewership front.

UFC Freedom 250 was one of the greatest mixed martial arts cards of all time. Not only were the fights incredible, but the backdrop of hosting the fights in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., is something that may never be topped again.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime night of the fights, and the ratings showed just how many people tuned in to watch the event.

UFC White House Ratings Revealed

On Thursday, Paramount+ revealed that UFC Freedom 250 was watched by 17 million total viewers in the United States and Latin America. There were also 8.2 million live viewers across both of those markets. International numbers are expected to be released next week

“Paramount+ today announced that viewership across the U.S. and Latin America for UFC Freedom 250 reached a record-breaking 17M total viewers on Paramount+, according to Nielsen (US) and Adobe Analytics** (Latin America). UFC’s unprecedented White House card marked the biggest exclusive live event in Paramount+ history, averaging 8.2M viewers across both markets. The UFC will announce viewership numbers outside the U.S. and Latin America next week. It was also the first time in UFC history in which every fight on the card ended with a ‘Knockout’ or ‘Technical Knockout” (KO or TKO),'” the press release stated.

VIEWERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS FOR UFC FREEDOM 250

(Note: all metrics are US and Latin America Only as the exclusive rights holders; UFC will announce viewership numbers outside the U.S. and Latin America next week):

• Live Average Minute Audience/Streaming Views

(Over Seven Bouts): 8.2M

◦ US*: 7.0M

◦ Latin America**: 1.2M

• Viewers Reached: 17M

◦ US*: 15.26M

◦ Latin America**: 1.67M

Nielsen Live Streaming Custom Analysis; 1-minute qualifier; Qualifications Available Upon Request; all numbers are P2+ which = any viewer age of two or older.

**Denotes Adobe Analytics and Channel Partner Data from 8:53pm -1:07am ET on 6/14-6/15; no co-viewing or delayed viewing included.

UFC Freedom 250 on Paramount+ vs. MVP MMA on Netflix

Last month, the MVP MMA card on Netflix also did huge numbers for Ronda Rousey’s return to the cage after a decade away.

For that card, 17 million global viewers tuned in to watch Rousey and Gina Carano fight each other in the main event.

What this shows is that there is a big appetite for huge mixed martial arts events in the United States and all over the world. The sport is still very much growing, and now that it is on bigger platforms such as Netflix and Paramount+, look for ratings to keep going up and up as time goes on.

UFC president Dana White did say that the UFC Freedom 250 card would do Super Bowl-like numbers, and obviously, that’s not the case. Still, the event blew the numbers out of the park for Paramount+, whose executives were said to be thrilled with the viewership for the event.

Now, let’s see if the UFC can ever top it, because this card was huge. Next month, the sport’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor, returns at UFC 329, so let’s see what the viewership is like for that card.