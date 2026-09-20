Joshua Van Praised by Dana White Following UFC 331 Victory

UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van was praised by UFC president Dana White following his win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331.

Van won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Pantoja in their rematch, which headlined UFC 331. It was a fantastic fight that won Fight of the Night as the two men went to war for 25 minutes, with Van emerging as the victor.

Dana White Reacts to Joshua Van’s UFC 331 Win

Speaking to the media following UFC 331, White shared his reaction to Van’s massive win over Pantoja.

“It was incredible. He’s the greatest thing ever for that division, too. He brings a lot of flash and excitement and fun to the division. That was a great fight. If you look at how the fight ended with that freak injury, which sucks. It’s an (expletive) way to win and an (expletive) way to lose. Then he goes out and defends. He just keeps looking more and more confident. How about the takedown defense? Unbelievable. How about the escape from mount? The kid looks incredible. He looks better every time he fights and that’s what it takes to be a long-reigning champion. You have to look better every time out. Especially against a guy like Pantoja,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

White’s comments make sense, because what’s not to like about Van? He is only 24, he is 11-1 in the UFC, and he has won eight straight fights.

Dana White Praises Grudge Match

Van vs. Pantoja 2 was an amazing fight any way you cut it, but it was made even better by the fact that these two had a heated grudge coming into it.

As far as White is concerned, this fight lived up to the expectations and more, and he thinks it might be the best grudge match that we have ever seen in UFC history.

“To be honest with you, when you think about all the grudge matches that have happened in UFC history: How many of them actually were great? If you wanted to call tonight a grudge match, this is probably the greatest grudge match in the history of the UFC,” White said.