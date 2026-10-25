Justin Gaethje Challenged By Alexander Volkanovski Post UFC 333

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje was challenged by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski following his fight at UFC 333.

Volkanovski took out Movsar Evloev via second-round knockout in the main event of UFC 333 in what was one of the most impressive wins of his UFC Hall of Fame career.

With Evloev out of the way, Volkanovski wants to move up to lightweight and battle Gaethje in what would be a true superfight between two 38-year-old legends of the sport.

Alexander Volkanovski Wants Justin Gaethje

Speaking to the media after UFC 333, Volkanovski was clear that he wants to fight Gaethje next in what would be a superfight between two UFC champions.

“I don’t want to hold divisions up, but I believe we could do this and not hold the divisions up. That’s something I’d retire for. If they want to give me that opportunity, win or lose I’d retire,” Volkanovski said.

Will Justin Gaethje Accept Alexander Volkanovski’s Callout?

Gaethje has not fought since a TKO win over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June, which was the biggest win of his career and one of the most incredible upsets of all time.

Since then, Gaethje has taken some time off to heal up his hands, which he damaged against Topuria, and “The Highlight” hasn’t made it clear whether or not he plans on fighting again, as he’s said to be considering stepping away from the game at the height of his career.

If Gaethje does fight again, then most believe he will fight UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in his next bout. But now, with Volkanovski coming out and saying that he wants to fight him instead, perhaps Gaethje would be more interested in fighting another UFC champion in what could be the final fight of both fighters’ UFC careers.

Volkanovski has pitched a potential double retirement bout against Gaethje, one that both men can go ahead and fight each other before walking off into the sunset on top of their games.

We’ll see what happens with both men, but Volkanovski’s open challenge to Gaethje is certainly one that is very fan-friendly.