Justin Gaethje Says He Could Have Submitted Paddy Pimblett

Interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje says that he could have submitted Paddy Pimblett when the two fought at UFC 324.

Pimblett was favored to defeat Gaethje and become the interim UFC lightweight champ when these two met in January at UFC 324, the first-ever UFC event on Paramount+. But Gaethje flipped the script as he not only outstruck Pimblett, scoring two brutal knockdowns in the bout, but he also outgrappled the Scouser as well, landing three takedowns in the fight.

The win over Pimblett earned Gaethje a title unification bout against UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, and the two meet in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 next Sunday at the White House in Washington, D.C. But despite winning the fight against Pimblett, Gaethje says he could have done more.

Justin Gaethje Says He Could Have Subbed Paddy Pimblett

Speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik ahead of UFC Freedom 250, Gaethje said that he could have tapped out Pimblett if he wanted to, but he needed to play it safe to earn the title fight with Topuria.

“I promise you, since (Charles) Olivera subbed me, I have been working thoroughly (on grappling). I could have subbed Paddy. I just didn’t want to take any chances, but I could have subbed Paddy. 100%,” Gaethje said.

While most fans expect Gaethje to engage in a firefight with Topuria, he said that if he needs to use his All-American wrestling background in the fight, then he will, just like he did in the Pimblett bout.

“If you consider my Paddy Pimblett fight offensive wrestling, then yes, I will be doing that. I stopped them, got him to a front headlock position, and didn’t let them get to guard, half guard, side control. I don’t want half guard, I don’t want side control, I don’t want to take their back. I’m going to stay 50/50 positions, hanging on their head, landing big shots, and they’re going to wonder why the (expletive) I’m not moving to any other positions. That’s how I fight, that’s how I will fight, and hopefully I get them into that position,” Gaethje said.

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Justin Gaethje is a Huge Underdog Against Ilia Topuria

Although Gaethje is an all-time great lightweight fighter who will undoubtedly be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done, he enters this bout at UFC Freedom 250 as a massive underdog against Topuria.

The latest betting odds have Gaethje listed as a +450 dog, with Topuria as a -600 favorite. It just shows you how little faith the oddsmakers and the betting public have in “The Highlight” to pull this victory off, despite his elite striking skills and underrated grappling chops.

If anything, the betting line says more about Topuria, who is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. For as good as Gaethje is, very few people are giving him a chance to win this fight, as most expect Topuria to catch Gaethje on the chin and put him away.

But we’ll soon see how the UFC Freedom 250 main event against Topuria plays out, and if Gaethje actually gets the chance to use his grappling in the bout, or if it will be a slugfest like most expect it to be.