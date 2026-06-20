Justin Gaethje Reveals Future Fighting Plans

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje answered the question that everyone wants to know: will he continue fighting after UFC Freedom 250?

Gaethje earned one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when he defeated Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage on the biggest stage possible, on the White House lawn, to capture the UFC lightweight title.

Following the bout, Gaethje admitted he wasn’t sure whether he would retire from the sport at age 37 or fight again. Now, we have a better idea of what Gaethje’s fighting future holds.

Justin Gaethje Says He Will Fight Again

Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the latest edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Gaethje said he plans to fight again, as he doesn’t feel the itch to retire just yet.

“For right now, I am planning on it,” Gaethje said when asked if he plans on fighting again. “There’s not something natural in me that feels like it’s over.”

🚨 Justin Gaethje does NOT plan on retiring yet, but says Ilia Topuria can't be his next opponent "Right now I'm planning on [fighting again]. There's not something natural in me that feels like it's over. [Ilia] doesn't get a rematch. He can try but he doesn't get one. He quit… https://t.co/ohvsA7RhEA pic.twitter.com/XLfEpl7CKC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 20, 2026

Justin Gaethje Doesn’t Think Arman Tsarukyan is Next

Gaethje was also asked who he thinks would be next for him. On paper, it makes sense that No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan would be next, but Gaethje isn’t so sure about that.

“No, I can’t say that I have a name,” Gaethje said when asked if he thinks Tsarukyan would be next in line to fight for the belt.

Rogan then asked Gaethje if he thinks Topuria deserves a rematch after UFC Freedom 250, but Gaethje said no, suggesting that the former champion “quit” in their title fight.

“No, he doesn’t get a rematch. He can try, but he doesn’t get one. He quit on the stool. He quit twice. I stopped him twice. What else do I have to (expletive) do? His next challenge can’t be me. He needs to fight Paddy (Pimblett) or someone like that,” Gaethje said.

If it’s not Tsarukyan or Topuria next for Gaethje, then another option is UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira, who recently called Gaethje out for a rematch. There’s also UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who could call Gaethje out if he beats Max Holloway at UFC 329 next month.