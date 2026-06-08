Justin Gaethje Reveals His Non-UFC Career Choice

The name Justin Gaethje has become synonymous with violence and the UFC, but ‘The Highlight’ (27-5 MMA) revealed that he’d likely be a military man if not for professional fighting.

Gaethje, 37, will attempt to capture undisputed UFC lightweight gold for a third time on the White House lawn on June 14, as part of a celebration of American Independence and President Donald Trump’s birthday.

The bout could mark the end of Gaethje’s near-decade-long UFC tenure — an illustrious 15-fight run that has produced an equally remarkable 15 post-fight bonuses.

Fighting on the biggest stage possible has its benefits, as Gaethje revealed that fighting in front of the military is a sentimental matter.

‘In Another Life,’ Justin Gaethje Laments Military Career Ahead of UFC Freedom 250

Gaethje spoke with The NY Post Sports about the impact of fighting in front of a military crowd on June 14.

“Fighting in front of the military is so special to me,” Gaethje told the NY Post. “I constantly use my name to raise as much money [and be as positively influential] towards the people that sacrifice their well-being for my opportunity to do something like this [fight for a living].

“[…] A lot of my family members have served in the military. I did not get to, but in another life, that’s something I would absolutely do.”

Troops attending the event are required to be “genuine UFC fans,” among other aspects. Military Times reports that an internal document shared with service members described UFC White House as a “high visibility” event, raising the bar for those selected to attend. Service members must meet minimum physical standards, and travel would not be expensed.

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Expectations are also high for Gaethje, as he looks to hand lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0 MMA) his first professional defeat.

Ilia Topuria & Justin Gaethje Enter Verbal Spat Ahead of UFC White House Fight

Tensions have flared between the two headliners since Gaethje told Fox Sports that Topuria was an “annoying little [expletive],” and then alluded to Topuria’s recent divorce.

“And I can say this: I would leave him. . . . No way I would put up with his [expletive],” Gaethje jested with Fox Sports.

Topuria responded in kind to Gaethje’s remarks on an episode of UFC Embedded.

“I thought [Gaethje] was a great guy,” Topuria said. “But since he crossed the personal line, he’s not gonna have my respect; he’s not gonna have my team’s respect. All I’m gonna need is two minutes in the Octagon with you, and then I’m gonna put you to sleep in front of your whole family, your country, everyone.”

Gaethje and Topuria headline a seven-fight card on June 14, subject to change: