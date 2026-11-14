Kamaru Usman Predicts UFC 334 Title Fight

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shared his prediction for the upcoming women’s bantamweight title fight at UFC 334.

In the co-main event of UFC 334, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defends her belt for the first time against the women’s MMA GOAT, Amanda Nunes.

Ahead of the fight, Usman shared his prediction for it.

Kamaru Usman Predicts UFC 334 Co-Main Event

Speaking on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Usman shared his prediction for the UFC 334 co-main event.

“If I had to pick, I’m going to go with Kayla Harrison, and I go with Kayla Harrison for the sheer fact of Kayla Harrison trains in the gym that Amanda Nunes got her stars from, her stripes from. Kayla Harrison is in that gym with the same wrestling coaches that really helped Amanda Nunes achieve what she did in the sport. Kayla Harrison has been in that gym now for a while, and Amanda Nunes left to do her own thing. I’m going to go with Kayla Harrison because as we start to age in this sport, especially if you are not a wrestler-grappler, we know that time spent on the mats starts to dwindle because we just want to punch,” Usman said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Kamaru Usman Explains Pick

Going into further detail, Usman explained why he’s picking Harrison to win.

“First of all, Amanda Nunes is no stranger to the limelight. Amanda Nunes was such a dominant champion. She had to retire because it was just no one else. You cleaned out two divisions, and essentially, one died because there was just no one else for you to challenge. So, they had to get rid of that, and that’s how dominant Amanda Nunes was. Let’s not forget, Amanda Nunes stepped in with Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes made it look – I mean like a novice with all due respect to Ronda. Ronda’s a great champion, but Amanda Nunes made it look easy and then fast forward, the greatest, the scariest female champion of all time, combat sports champion of all time, Cyborg. The fight is finally made, Amanda Nunes made it look like a cakewalk. First round, put her away. That’s how deadly Amanda Nunes is,” Usman said

“But Kayla Harrison, let’s be honest, she’s a different animal. She is. She’s a different animal. Kayla Harrison gets a hold of you, I’m going to keep it real with you, I don’t think you get away if Kayla Harrison gets a hold of you. I think she takes your arm home. I’m sorry. … Honestly, that year layoff for Kayla Harrison, and then not only is it a year layoff, did she recover as best as she could before stepping back in here? That’s the one thing that you can never really tell from us fighters is because we miss it so much, we’re willing to jump right back into training camp just to get back our life, get back into our routine. So I don’t know what that’s going to look like for Kayla Harrison. This is a tough one, and then not only was Kayla out that whole year, Amanda was training that whole year.